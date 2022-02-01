St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"), a consolidator of services to the energy sector that is focused primarily on specialized equipment rental, announces a supply and services contract with a global Tier One client. The length of this comprehensive services agreement is two years.

Enterprise Group will provide infrastructure and planning services related to Drilling, Completions, Facilities and Production Operations to this global client.

The customer is a diversified unconventional oil and natural gas company, focused on the development of assets in Alberta and northeast BC. The company has a balanced mix of crude oil, liquids-rich natural gas and resource play natural gas and is a partner in the Syncrude Oilsands Joint Venture.

As stated in the previous Tier One client announcement on January 24th, today's additional client announcement also fits directly into Enterprise Group's significant technology commitment to the planning, development and delivery of products and services to significantly reduce carbon and greenhouse gas output within the resource sector.

"Enterprise's development of planning and infrastructure services is being met with significant interest among our established and new clients," stated Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO. "With corporate and government greenhouse gas reduction requirements, we feel that we have the right mix to be both extremely cost-effective while offering a variety of solutions to reducing emissions in the field."

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate reduce or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com. For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or

Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President

contact@enterprisegrp.ca

780-418-4400

Forward-Looking Information

