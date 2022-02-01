U.S-based solid-state battery start-up Sparks has opened a pilot plant for its patented lithium battery technology based on zero cobalt cathodes. The company wants to challenge China's dominance in next-gen battery development.The scramble for new battery storage solutions is picking up the pace with news coming from both established players and new entrants. The latest such move has seen U.S.-based start-up Sparkz announce a pilot plant in Livermore, northern California, where it plans to begin construction of a pilot manufacturing facility for its patented solid-state battery technology. The ...

