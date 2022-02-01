Company enters sports segment and gains Dr. med. Matthias Manke as strong partner

With the start of 2022, LR Health Beauty, headquartered in Ahlen/Westphalia (Germany), is launching its new fitness brand LR:GO, which comprises products as well as a holistic coaching package with workout videos, diet plans and expert tips. With the new range, the company is aiming to get people to become more active and fit. LR is also drawing on the expertise of Dr. med. Matthias Manke, who as a specialist in orthopaedics and trauma surgery has already looked after track and field athletes at the Bochum-Wattenscheid Olympic training centre as well as footballers of the Bundesliga, the German premier league.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005696/en/

Dr. med. Matthias Manke (left) and Andreas Friesch, CEO at LR, are looking forward to promoting exercise and a healthy lifestyle. (Photo: Business Wire)

New brand underlines faith in active lifestyle

LR:GO caters to the body's needs before, during and after exercising. "For us, the new brand underlines the faith in an active lifestyle. This includes a healthy diet and regular training sessions, which are underpinned by the products," explains Andreas Friesch, CEO and spokesperson for the management of LR.

The product system is based on a sophisticated nutrient concept. "In addition, when developing the products, we made sure they are free from ingredients of animal origin and are therefore also suitable for vegans," says Katharina Schorez, Head of Marketing at LR. It is also worth mentioning that there is one bespoke product for each of the three training phases i.e. the phase before, during and after exercising.

Dr. med. Matthias Manke as scientific advisor for LR:GO

As part of the launch of the new fitness brand, LR has managed to gain Dr. med. Matthias Manke as a strong partner. The Bochum-based orthopaedic specialist and trauma surgeon is one of Germany's most eminent medics. He looks after top athletes (e.g. at the Olympic training centre in Bochum-Wattenscheid and in the Bundesliga, Germany's premier league) and has made a name for himself as an expert in the field of sports medicine through regular TV contributions and magazine columns. As part of the collaboration with LR, Dr. Manke will offer valuable tips on the subject of sport at events and on communication media.

LR Group

Following the motto "More quality for your life", the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia (Germany) produces and markets various health and beauty products in 28 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005696/en/

Contacts:

LR Health Beauty

Almut Kellermeyer

+49 2382 7658 106

A.Kellermeyer@LRworld.com