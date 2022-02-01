Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.02.2022
Akanda veröffentlicht Prospekt für Nasdaq-IPO! Schnelle Kursverdopplung?
WKN: A2PWZL ISIN: FR0013467479 Ticker-Symbol: 3OK 
Stuttgart
01.02.22
08:04 Uhr
15,300 Euro
-0,100
-0,65 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.02.2022 | 14:05
Constellium SE: Constellium to Host Analyst Day on April 6, 2022

PARIS, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that it will host an Analyst Day on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Analysts and institutional investors are invited to attend a series of presentations by members of the Constellium management team, to be followed by a tour of Constellium's recycling center and rolling facility in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available at https://www.constellium.com/investors.

Space for the event is limited and advanced registration is required. To register, click https://www.constellium.com/2022-analyst-dayor contact Constellium Investor Relations at investor-relations@constellium.com.

An agenda and webcast details will follow.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €4.9 billion of revenue in 2020.

Jason Hershiser - Investor RelationsDelphine Dahan-Kocher - External Communications
Phone: +1 443 988 0600Phone: +1 443 420 7860
Investor-relations@constellium.com (mailto:Investor-relations@constellium.com) delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com (mailto:delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com)




© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
