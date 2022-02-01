Innodata Inc.: Nominations Open Today for the 2022 Bulldog PR Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, is pleased to announce that Agility PR Solutions, its AI-enabled industry platform for public relations, is officially opening nominations for the annual Bulldog PR Awards today, Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Tier 1 submissions will run through March 1, 2022, while the awards will officially close on April 29, 2022.

The Bulldog PR Awards recognize the most outstanding PR and communications campaigns of the year and are the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists. This year's esteemed panel of judges features Tom Hallman, Jr., Christopher Elliott, Mary Ellen Walsh, Kristin Bender, Eric Hartley, and Richard Carufel.

"It's a real honor to help evaluate the best in corporate communications and public relations," said Christopher Elliott. "I've never been more impressed with the creativity and innovation shown by PR pros than during the pandemic. They've done more with less in the face of incredible challenges. I'm looking forward to seeing even more this year."

The Bulldog PR Awards will feature five new categories this year, for a total of 61. The additional categories include:

Best Client Relations

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives Campaign

Best Newsjacking Campaign

Best PR and Communications Agency Team of the Year

Best PR and Communications In-House Team of the Year

Nominated individuals, teams, agencies, and companies all have the chance to earn bragging rights as Bulldog PR Awards recipients, along with extensive promotion on the Bulldog PR Awards website and through Bulldog Reporter's newsletters and website. The Grand Prize winners will also receive a framed Bulldog PR Awards certificate to add to their award collection.

For more information on the Bulldog PR Awards and a look at the 2021 winners, please visit www.bulldogawards.com.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Company Contact

Jessie Schnurr

jschnurr@innodata.com

201-371-8189

SOURCE: Innodata Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/686394/Nominations-Open-Today-for-the-2022-Bulldog-PR-Awards