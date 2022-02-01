The Company Acquires AddOptify, a Provider of Guided Selling Solutions for SugarCRM Customers Worldwide, to Automate and Accelerate Business Processes and Workflows

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today introduced integrated "playbook" functionality to support guided selling and advanced CRM process automation.

The no-code toolset enables business users to easily design, visualize and automate sales, service and marketing processes. SugarCRM customers can create playbooks and templates for sales plays, sales methodologies, guided selling, service processes, lead nurturing and more. The results are clearly defined, easily repeatable processes and workflows. The automation of arduous manual tasks and steps increases efficiency and speed by eliminating up to 90% of clicks. Embedded analytics provide the ability to monitor progress and outcomes in real-time.

The functionality comes through the acquisition of AddOptify, a provider of guided selling solutions for SugarCRM customers worldwide. AddOptify has been providing the Customer Journey Plugin for SugarCRM since 2016, enabling mid-market companies to translate their customer engagement best practices into playbooks to optimize both the user and the customer experience at every stage of the customer journey. Over the past five years, AddOptify has enabled more than 100,000 of the top B2B sales professionals in the world to define and manage best-in-class sales processes.

The need for sales engagement technologies was accelerated by the pandemic and their use is increasingly becoming a key factor in defining and distinguishing high-functioning customer-centric sales organizations.

According to the Gartner Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications1, "executive sales leaders overwhelmingly name sales engagement, the interactions between sellers and buyers, as their top priority. Technology vendors have responded by creating applications that enable sellers to better deliver high-quality sales engagement at scale."

Letting the Platform Do the Work

The integration of powerful automation and playbook functionality is the latest example of Sugar's commitment to make the hard things easier, and letting the platform do the work to create a high-definition customer experience.

"Sugar customers can now leverage proven playbook capabilities within the Sugar platform to streamline sales processes, improve marketing operations and optimize customer service execution," says Rich Green, SugarCRM Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. "This empowers sales, marketing and customer success teams to boost buyer engagement, drive greater customer trust and satisfaction, improve win rates and increase revenues. It also reflects Sugar's commitment to offer more no-code/low-code capabilities designed to put change in the hands of non-technical business users."

In the near future, Sugar plans to provide additional out-of-the-box playbooks and templates for processes including lead qualification, customer on-boarding, case management, troubleshooting and other human-in-the-loop customer interactions spanning the sales, marketing and service realms.

1Source: Gartner, Inc. Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications by Dan Gottlieb, Shayne Jackson and Ilona Hansen, November 9, 2021.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

