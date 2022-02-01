Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group's (OTC Pink: GEGR) Protonstar Sagl has developed and holds the patent for a Hydrogen Nickel based energy storage system that promises to advance the global pursuit to develop renewable energy solutions as alternatives to fossil fuels. At the end of 2021, international finance and holding company Gaensel Energy Group acquired 30% of Protonstar, adding their technology to Gaensel's portfolio of biotech, commodities, and renewable energy projects and holdings.

"Protonstar provided an unmissable opportunity to get in on a project that will disrupt the energy market and offer major breakthroughs for clean energy," says Peter Koley, Chief Financial Officer, Gaensel Energy Group. "Moving away from fossil fuels as climate change poses a greater and greater threat means a demand for reliable and sustainable energy sources, worldwide." The global battery market size was valued at USD 108.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027, https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/battery-market.

As electricity and other sources like solar power have positioned themselves to be strong alternatives to coal and oil, a major problem of excess-energy storage remains. These sources are able to produce a surplus and in order to maximize sustainability and serve the demand of today's world, there will need to be energy storage technology that will be able to disperse and dispense the surplus energy, when needed.

"That's where Protonstar's battery comes in." As a technology that is not chemically based, and not centralized around Lithium-which has a mining process that is holding up some renewable battery technologies and driving up costs-the battery has what the company claims will be unlimited quantities of charge cycles and variable charge-lifespans, making it different than any technology on the market today. "This means that charging and dying won't degrade the battery to obsolescence over time, and the technology may solve many energies storage needs that the industry is currently looking to overcome."

The battery can also withstand varying conditions, reacting somewhat negatively to very low temperatures that may reduce overall performance, at least at this stage of development. "Some express concern over the use of hydrogen, however the structure of this battery means that the element is only released when needed and a metallic lattice structure eliminates any risk of explosion. Even if subject to a crash or large impact, the Hydrogen only releases slowly into the environment."

The same hydrogen released can be used as it is for many industrial processes, such as the plastics industry, the steel industry, the agri-food chain, or be used to power fuel cells and then be converted into electricity to use for example in automotive industry. The interest in the use of fuel cells has been held back by the high cost of industrial production and storage of hydrogen, and often also by the cost due to the environmental impact due to the production processes. The Protonstar battery releases hydrogen with zero environmental impact.

Recent tests confirm a zero self-deloading when a tiny overvoltage is applied to the fully charged cell.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current. Our current private placement offering: https://ppm.gegrgroup.com/

Protonstar is a Swiss Research and development company specializing in technological devices in the energy sector. Gaensel Energy Group has acquired projects in the stem cell and regenerative medicine space, as well as in green energy and wind technology, to name a few from their extensive portfolio. Working together, the companies promise to maximize the potential impact of the Hydrogen and Nickel based energy storage system, launching it as a solution to a global renewable technology problem that is holding the world back from a cleaner future in the energy space.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

