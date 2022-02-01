PAN Communications Announces Leadership Promotions to Position the Agency for Growth and Better Reflect the Workforce of the Future

Agency Also Appoints First-Ever Head of DEI and Head of PAN Virtual ?

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / PAN Communications , an integrated marketing and PR agency for growing B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced a number of leadership changes to better support the future of work and the agency's next stage of business growth. The new team includes the promotion of three senior vice presidents (SVPs) to executive vice president (EVP) positions, the creation of a C-suite, and two new leadership positions with the appointments of a head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) and head of PAN Virtual. This structure positions PAN to meet the evolving needs of clients and better service their business, while also building a team structure that matches the values of the firm's dynamic workforce.

On the client side, as PAN continues to partner with more clients in mid to late stage of growth , the agency has seen an increased demand for strategic consulting on high-value moments, including IPOs, employer branding, DEI, crisis communications, and brand messaging and positioning. The newly appointed team of EVPs are highly skilled at providing guidance in these strategic moments.?

For clients and employees alike, PAN has also seen a move toward more purposeful work and flexibility in how we work. Our new leadership roles with a head of DEI and head of PAN Virtual reflect both business and employer ideals, helping us better serve clients and attract and retain talent. These changes set PAN on a path to the future and are important steps toward building a forward-thinking agency led by leaders working as one for employees and customers. ?

The leaders in the new agency structure will support the expansion of a thriving healthcare business practice, global program expansion, integrated marketing and PR programs and purposeful work. Leadership at PAN has always believed in the value of promoting from within, and the agency is proud to stand by that today. These tenured individuals will also show our employees a path to growth within PAN as we continue to evolve as an agency, showing our commitment to the unique career path of each individual employee.?

New Executive Vice Presidents Will Support Scalable Growth?

From left to right: Nikki Festa O'Brien, Megan Kessler and Dan Martin, PAN's newly promoted executive vice presidents.

PAN is thrilled to announce the promotion of three senior vice presidents to executive vice president positions. In their EVP roles, these talented individuals will be responsible for building and growing their practice areas, creating the scalable structure necessary for high growth.?

As executive vice president, Nikki Festa O'Brien will drive strategic growth for PAN clients in the U.S. and U.K., supporting global expansion of PAN's business and client programs. In partnership with a team of VPs, Nikki will provide strategic oversight of PAN U.K. and PAN's specialty service offerings in integrated marketing, content and creative, continuing to scale these business areas in 2022 and beyond. Nikki will also continue to provide strategic counsel and oversight of a portfolio of clients while supporting with high-growth moments. She has keen interest and expertise in helping clients along the road to IPO - building out programs that assist their next phase of growth.?

As executive vice president, Megan Kessler will continue leveraging her expertise in narrative and storytelling as PAN Team Media lead while also finding growth opportunities for clients in the areas of messaging and positioning, strategic program alignment and employer branding, to name a few. Megan will partner with a team of VPs to consult and provide strategy for her portfolio of clients. In addition, she will continue working closely with PAN's leadership team to support training and development of PAN employees.?

As executive vice president, healthcare, Dan Martin will guide the strategic plan for the expansion of PAN's healthcare practice in 2022, including new client acquisition and organic growth across the current client base. PAN has seen rapid growth in the healthcare space in the last several years. The agency will look to Dan to collaborate with a dedicated group of VPs to elevate the practice area to the next level through client expansion and the firm's healthcare recruitment efforts.?

"PAN is ever evolving and ever changing," says President and CEO Philip A. Nardone. "We are so proud and excited to promote and celebrate these exceptionally brilliant people for the work that they do, their successful track records, and the leadership they bring to the table. This winning structure aligns beautifully with PAN's focus on a people-first model, growing our business in a manner that is purposeful and rewarding for our employees and better serves the needs of our evolving client base. Our future is bright, and these strategic moves will support our scale and growth in 2022 and beyond."?

New Leadership Roles Reflect Culture Priorities?

From left to right: Brandon Thomas and Kate Connors.

PAN has always put people first, and in 2022 the agency will continue to listen to and act on the values of employees, our clients and the communities in which we live and work. Two new leadership roles within the agency will spearhead these efforts.?

Vice President and NYC General Manager Brandon Thomas will retain his responsibilities as VP and GM while also assuming the role of PAN's first head of DEI. This new role is critical in guiding PAN's DEI journey and in ensuring that diversity, equity and inclusion remain at the center of PAN culture and brand, both internally and in our work with clients. Diverse teams create diverse thinking, and that is key to engaging PAN's workforce and better serving the clients. As head of DEI, Brandon will play a lead role in keeping DEI at the top of PAN's agenda, defining strategic initiatives and showing meaningful progress in the agency's DEI journey. ?

Recently promoted Vice President Kate Connors will retain current leadership responsibilities while assuming the role of PAN's first head of PAN Virtual. The agency rolled out a HyFlex work model in the summer of 2021, allowing employees to work where they want, how they want - in office, fully remote or hybrid. On the heels of HyFlex, Kate will lead the agency's "virtual office," continuing to expand a rich cultural and work experience for virtual employees, building a true community for existing talent and partnering with HR and marketing to share unique opportunities with prospective employees. Currently, PAN's virtual community is the agency's largest and fastest growing "office" with 46 virtual employees to date.?

The Creation of the PAN C-Suite?

From left to right: Philip A. Nardone, Jr., Mark Nardone, Elizabeth Famiglietti, Darlene Doyle and Gary Torpey.

The promotion of senior VPs to EVP positions affords PAN the flexibility to take another important step toward structuring the agency for continued growth by promoting long-tenured Executive VPs to C-level roles .??

EVP Mark Nardone will assume the role of chief marketing officer; EVP of Human Resources Elizabeth Famiglietti will assume the role of chief people & culture officer; EVP of Client Relations Darlene Doyle will assume the role of chief client officer; and EVP of Finance Gary Torpey will assume the role of chief financial officer.?

"I've had the pleasure of working alongside this dedicated group of executives for the past several years," says Nardone. "As PAN looks to remain nimble and innovative in the face of new business challenges, these leaders will play critical roles in securing opportunities and building an even better version of our agency. I couldn't be prouder to have them by my side for next stage of PAN's journey."?

About PAN Communications?

PAN Communications ?is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 170 employees internationally. PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories that align to mid- and late-stage growth strategies through the firm's NXT Stage approach . Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN has additional? office locations ?in San Francisco, New York, Orlando and London, as well as a growing virtual community. The agency's teams are positioned to help brands emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a? variety of brands ?like Rapid 7, Braze, Citrix, SailPoint, Quickbase, OneStream, Radial, athenahealth and Smartly.io. For more information visit our website at pancommunications.com and follow us on Twitter (@PANcomm ).?

