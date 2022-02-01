Nutranomics Inc.: NutraNomics Promotes Geoffrey Bazegian to President and Chief Revenue Officer

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Geoffrey Bazegian, the current SVP of Wholesale Materials of the Company, to the position of President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) effective immediately. In this new role, Mr. Bazegian will lead the NutraNomics mission for expansion through strategic M&A, and assume responsibility for the Company's global sales. He will continue to report directly to Jonathan Bishop, NutraNomics' CEO. Mr. Bazegian is an accomplished executive with over 28 years of experience in Business Development leadership within the challenging, newly deregulated industries of telecommunications and Hemp cannabis. Mr. Bazegian joined Nutranomics in early 2018 in a Business and Strategy advisory capacity, where he constructed an effective wholesale business model and go-to-market strategy under the newly legislated Farm Bill of 2018. In 2019, Mr. Bazegian was promoted to the position of SVP, Wholesale Materials, where he has been responsible for the management and execution of the successful NutraNomics Wholesale Sales Operation. Mr. Bazegian has been particularly instrumental in the formulation of the NutraNomics forward growth plan which he will now be responsible for executing.

"Geoff is an accomplished professional and effective business leader who combines the principles of strategic vision and tenacity to accomplish organizational goals", says Jonathan Bishop, NutraNomics' CEO. "I'm very pleased to welcome Geoff to the NutraNomics executive management team, and I look forward to working collaboratively with him to meet and exceed our aggressive objectives for corporate and financial growth."

"I'm very excited to be joining the Nutranomics executive management team, and eager to meet the challenges of the Company's ambitious growth plan", says Mr. Bazegian. "Having worked with NutraNomics over the past 3+ years, I've had the advantage of collaborating with NutraNomics leadership, and playing a guiding role in the evolution and vision of the Company. The Company's commitment to excellence in the areas of plant-based organic nutritional science and innovation in this emerging industry, is second to none. In concert with these principles, I am determined to continually raise the standard of excellence in pursuit of our corporate mission."

About NutraNomics, Inc.

NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC: NNRX), a 26 year-old Holding Company, focuses emphasis on nutraceutical research and development, formulation, and manufacturing of life changing nutritionals and nutraceuticals. NutraNomics is uniquely positioned to significantly expand its family of holdings through mergers and acquisitions in the area of Plant-based nutritionals. NutraNomics is in the process of creating a strong network of raw producers, manufacturers, distributors, and technology partners, and empowering their success through critical capital investment required to meet growing demands.

