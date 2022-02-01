Smart Continues on Growth Trajectory, Adds Head of Fiduciary Oversight

Smart welcomes Angela Lester-Morrow, retirement industry veteran, to the team

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Smart , a leading global retirement technology provider, announced the growth of its team with the hire of Angela Lester-Morrow, CIMA as Head of Fiduciary Oversight.

Smart recently announced a retirement plan solution for the US market, launching in 2022. In addition to that solution, Smart is delivering a comprehensive retirement platform that will enable multiple partners to help deliver savings solutions that aid in closing the US retirement coverage gap, as well as solutions geared toward delivering retirement income. In addition, Smart is building out its fiduciary services capabilities, creating a framework of oversight and governance all while establishing connections between the multiple, disparate players in the retirement ecosystem, including recordkeepers, TPAs, asset manager, insurers, and advisors. In some of its partnerships, Smart will assume the role of the Pooled Plan Provider (PPP) to oversee a Pooled Employer Plan (PEP). In her role, Angela will establish a structure for fiduciary oversight and reporting of investment solutions offered on the platform to fulfill the governance requirements of the PPP.

Angela will partner with the Product Strategy and Platform teams to ensure oversight processes, data, and reporting needs are included as part of their roadmap, and work closely with Smart's global teams to share insights and best practices on investment selection and oversight.

"Angela, who brings a wealth of industry knowledge and client experience, is an impressive addition to our team," said Jodan Ledford, CEO of Smart in the US. "Her joining reflects the exciting momentum to come for Smart in terms of our platform and partnerships."

Angela brings extensive experience in investment analysis, investment research, manager oversight, and asset allocation. She joins Smart from BPAS, where she spent four years leading fiduciary oversight and the due diligence process for current and prospective investments. Prior to this, she spent four years at Nationwide Financial, where she built and managed core product oversight functions and competitive intelligence tools.

Angela will report into the Nashville-based team, which recently grew its bench of professionals across Platform Technology, Compliance, Marketing, Business Transformation, Employee and Client Experience.

This announcement continues the recent momentum for Smart, which just announced its partnership with Finhabits , by which Smart will integrate its retirement technology into the Finhabits app to help Latino small business owners and their workers gain access to a one-stop location for retirement savings plans. Smart also recently announced its agreement to acquire Stadion , an independent managed account provider, slated to close by the end of Q1 2022.

About Smart

Smart is a global savings and investments technology provider. Its mission is to transform retirement, savings and financial well-being, across all generations, around the world.

Smart partners with financial institutions (including broker-dealers, RIAs, retirement providers, insurers, recordkeepers, asset managers, and banks) and financial advisers to deliver retirement savings and income solutions that are digital, customized, and cost-efficient.

Smart, founded in the UK, operates in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East with close to a million savers entrusting over $3 billion in assets on the platform. Smart supports its clients with a 650 strong global team and saw over 2,000% growth in assets on its platform since 2018.

Legal & General, J.P. Morgan, the Link Group, Barclays, Natixis Investment Managers, Chrysalis Investments, and DWS Group are all investors to date in Smart.

For more information, please visit www.smartretire.com .

