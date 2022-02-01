Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it has achieved a top score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Corporate Equality Index for 2022 and earned the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. For the third consecutive year, Hess also has earned a place on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the performance of public companies committed to achieve or adopt best in class statistics or policies and to transparency in gender-data reporting.

Hess is one of just five oil and gas producers to be named by the HRC as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ and the only one based in the U.S. to be included in the Bloomberg GEI for gender equality.

"Hess has a longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which we believe creates value for all of our stakeholders and improves performance," said Tiffanie McDonald, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Hess. "This recognition acknowledges that commitment and the progress we continue to make in fostering an inclusive workplace that enables everyone to thrive."

The HRC's Corporate Equality Index is considered the foremost U.S. benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The index includes 1,271 U.S.-based companies, more than half of which have global operations. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Bloomberg's GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index tracking the performance of public companies across all sectors in 45 countries and regions that are committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. More information about the GEI is available at www.bloomberg.com/gei.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information about Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.

