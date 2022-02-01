Asseco Business Solutions named as a 2021 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Retail Execution Platform, 2021

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Asseco Business Solutions as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Retail Execution Platform (REP) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global REP market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading REP vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

A Retail Execution Platform (REP) enables retail organizations to effectively plan and execute in-store retail strategies. The platform also allows retailers to assess the overall execution of their strategies and make potential improvements to maximize profitability. In addition to increasing store sales, the platform assists organizations in unlocking newer ways to maximize revenue in order to maintain a competitive advantage.

Another factor driving the adoption of REP platforms is sales from physical stores. Even though e-commerce is on the rise, retail sales from physical stores still account for a large portion of total sales. Hence, many retail organizations are gearing up to adopt mobile, AI, machine learning, IoT powered in-store technologies such as retail execution platforms to continuously monitor customer touchpoints, potential sales, and SKUs.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the supply chain and the retail industry. Organizations are finding planning, collaborating, and gaining visibility extremely difficult in this dynamically changing environment. Similarly, organizations are facing difficulties in managing multi-tier operations, inventory, transactional, and operational risk. Therefore, many users are looking for a single network platform that can help them to seamlessly communicate, collaborate, design unified plans, manage & monitor the process and operational workflows, exchange data with a single source of truth, multi-system integration, and offer end-to-end transparency to mitigate operational risk.

Asseco Business Solutions is a provider of business solutions. The company provides a SaaS-based, mobile-native, AI-powered, FMCG omnichannel Retail Execution Platform (REP). The platform supports a diverse range of solution areas, including pre-sales, van-sales, merchandising, perfect store, canvas, retail activity optimization, and route-to-market 3. Asseco's Mobile Touch platform enables organizations to seamlessly assist the planning, execution, and management of real-time field sales and pursuing sales objectives. The platform offers native customer experience mapping capabilities, such as augmented reality, retail activity optimization, image recognition, and perfect store. Additionally, native customized solutions for Android & iOS further ensure the adaptability and flexibility of the platform.

According to Akshaysingh Chandel, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Asseco Business Solutions develops and deploys end-to-end business management IT tools tailored to the needs of the enterprise and their field of operations. The company offers Sales Force Automation (SFA) and retail execution solutions that optimize sales planning and in-store execution by providing various features & functionalities, including sales planning, in-store execution, perfect store, retail activity optimization, motivation, and coaching. The company also specializes in Mobile SFA (Sales Force Automation Solutions) and commercial DEPs (Data Exchange Platforms) tailored for the FMCG sector. The company provides a strong technology value proposition with its key technology differentiators, including seamless mobile-native integration with Android & iOS, Mobile Touch motivation & coaching, offline work support, AI-based retail activity optimization, built-in image recognition, and augmented reality capabilities." Akshaysingh adds, "Asseco Business Solutions's ability to provide flexible & configurable platform architecture, cloud & mobile-native approach, AI-infused applications & comprehensive solution, strong customer ownerships & proven records, robust roadmap & vision and comprehensive functional capabilities has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as the technology leader."

Quote by Asseco Business Solutions:

"We are very proud of being ranked very high by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, which is an industry influencer and a strategic knowledge partner of many consumer goods companies. This exceptional distinction is a confirmation of our mission to develop valuable Retail Execution solutions for FMCG and expand them globally. We are focused on helping our FMCG business partners secure more sales by winning in all channels in the rapidly changing consumer goods space. We are not afraid to push forward with our vision of the Future of Sales to keep on offering our customers better ways of selling." - says Philippe Papanastassiou, Managing Director of International Sales & Implementations at Asseco Business Solutions.

About Asseco Business Solutions:

Asseco Business Solutions is part of the Asseco Group - a global software giant with €2.5+ bn in revenue. With almost 1,000 employees, it constitutes Asseco's competence centre for sales applications dedicated to the FMCG industry.

We help our customers create and implement an outstanding Retail Execution strategy in any country or region across sales channels. Our Omnichannel for FMCG Platform includes solutions such as SalesForce Automation, Customer Portals, e-Commerce B2B & B2C, Data Integration and Data Intelligence.

Our software allows FMCG manufacturers to sell better and sell more at the points of sales. With that set of solutions, we help our customers to complement traditional face-to-face in-store visits with online self-services for retailers. This lets them combine offline sales processes with digital cooperation with business partners. AI-powered layers help them generate actionable insights and drive continuous improvement of their retail execution.

Most of our consumer goods customers are active in food, beverage and healthcare/cosmetics categories using various Go-to-Market models. We serve FMCG companies mainly in regional or global program mode with a dedicated template serving as the basis to deliver a cost-effective, tailored solution to all markets covered.

Asseco Business Solutions is a public company listed at the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ABS) in Poland.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

