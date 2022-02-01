The "Sweden Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market (value terms) in Sweden increased at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2017-2021.
Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.1%, increasing from US$5.36 billion in 2022 to reach US$7.86 billion by 2026.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Sweden.
With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
Reasons to buy
- In-depth understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid payment instrument in Sweden.
- Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid card and digital wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the industry.
- Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets.
Companies Mentioned
- Migros Genossenschaftsbund eG
- Coop Genossenschaft
- Maus Freres SA
- Aldi Group
- fenaco-LANDI Gruppu
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
