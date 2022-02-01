Employee feedback, focus on innovation contribute to ranking

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Brane Inc. ("Brane"), a leading independent cryptocurrency custody solutions provider, has been named among the Best Workplaces for Start-Ups for 2022, by Great Place to Work®.

The Best Workplaces for Start-Ups list is based on employee responses to Great Place to Work®'s Trust Index Survey. Brane was previously certified as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Financial Service and Insurance.

"This recognition from Great Place to Work® as one of the Best Workplaces for Start-Ups for 2022 is another key indicator that our commitment to creating and maintaining an industry-leading company where people are valued and supported is paying off," said Kirsten G. Paquette, Brane's Vice President of People and Culture. "It's important not only for the team members we work with today, but also as we continue to build our team by attracting the very best talent who shares our values."

According to Great Place to Work®, innovation is alive and well at the Best Workplaces for Start-Ups, with the most successful organizations maintaining a clear focus on innovation across all business activities, encouraging innovative behaviours, and finding ways to sustain innovation momentum.

"While we are absolutely celebrating this achievement as a team - because every single member of this team contributes to making Brane a great place to work - we also know that we must continue to build on the momentum we have created. We are resolute in our focus on building trust across all parts of our business, promoting respect in everything that we do, and ensuring that our company is representative of the diverse communities we aim to serve," concluded Adam Miron, Executive Chair and Interim CEO of Brane.

In the past year, Brane has grown from three employees to a team of almost 30 professionals with diverse expertise from financial institutions, the technology sector, government, and law enforcement. Brane's future-shaping technology may be securing the world's transition to blockchain, but the company says its people are at the core of its success. Brane-iacs, as employees refer to themselves, are known to thrive on collaboration, are transparent and accountable, and promote a growth mindset. Brane features a decentralized workforce, with talent collaborating virtually from across Canada.

About Brane

Founded in 2017, Brane Inc. is a carbon neutral, independent Canadian cryptocurrency custody service provider, helping institutional clients unlock the opportunities of blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its core digital asset custody technology, is third-party certified to stringent global standards including ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and NIST CSF Tier 4, and insured against theft and crime.

