D-ID's Live Portrait Named a Finalist for 2022 SXSW Innovation Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID , a world leader in AI-driven creative media, was selected as a finalist for the 24th annual SXSW Innovation Awards, taking place Monday, March 14, at the Austin Convention Center during the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festival (March 11-20, 2022). The SXSW Innovation Awards recognize and celebrate the most exciting tech developments in the connected world.

D-ID is one of five finalists in the Visual Media Experience category. Of hundreds of applications submitted, D-ID's Live Portrait technology was one of 65 finalists selected across 13 categories by a panel of judges composed of industry peers and experts. Each entry was graded on four criteria: creativity, form, function and overall experience.

The SXSW Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase on March 12 will provide an in-person opportunity for judges to complete their second round of voting to determine the winner of all 13 categories. The winners will be awarded at the 24th annual SXSW Innovation Awards on Monday, March 14, 2022.

"We are honored and grateful to have been selected as a finalist for the prestigious SXSW Innovation Award," said Gil Perry, CEO and Co-founder of D-ID. "Since we introduced Live Portrait less than one year ago with the launch of Deep Nostalgia, in partnership with the genealogy company MyHeritage, we have vastly expanded the reach and potential of this groundbreaking technology. Working with world-leading companies, we have changed the face of media, advertising, film, and public awareness campaigns. We are thrilled to present our technology at SXSW, and will be launching an exciting new product during the finalist showcase."

D-ID was also recently named a finalist for the Digiday Marketing and Advertising Awards Europe .

D-ID's AI-powered Live Portrait technology is transforming the way people interact with images. By bringing still photos to life, D-ID is transcending the barrier between image and video. Following Live Portrait's success in genealogy, D-ID partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures , GoodTrust , Mondelez (formerly Kraft Foods), Publicis, and most recently made an exceptional impact with several public awareness campaigns. " Listen to my Voice ," gave voice to victims of domestic violence, and " Letter to Myself ," in collaboration with Public Health France, sent a powerful message to people living with HIV.

D-ID's latest Creative Reality product, Speaking Portrait, uses a single image together with text or audio to create a realistic video of a human presenter.

"SXSW is thrilled to honor this year's most innovative projects and give each finalist the opportunity to showcase their inventions to all SXSW attendees through interactive demos at the Finalist Showcase," said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer.

About D-ID

D-ID is a Tel Aviv-based Creative Reality startup specializing in video reenactment technology using AI and deep learning. Established in 2017, D-ID created the first facial image de-identification solution to protect images and videos from facial recognition software. D-ID's products range from animating still photos, to facilitating high-quality video productions, and creating viral user experiences such as Deep Nostalgia, which has generated nearly 100M animations since its launch in February 2021. With $23 million in funding from tier 1 VCs, D-ID aims to radically disrupt the time, hassle and costs involved in video production, allowing for the creation of highly personalised media using AI, in traditional channels as well as the Metaverse. With international customers in the swiftly growing synthetic media market, D-ID's core competencies in the human face and deep learning enable its partners to create exciting and engaging content that was until now unimaginable. To find out more, visit www.d-id.com.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 will take place March 11-20, 2022. For more information, visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, visit sxsw.com/attend.

