Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (31/22)

On request of Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB, company registration number 556792-7610, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 03, 2022. Shares Short name: L2S ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10 356 720 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017083694 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 246705 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556792-7610 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: L2S TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 941 520 number of warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) TO1 entitles to one (1) share at a subscription price of 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of ten (10) trading days before first day of subscription, however the subscription price can amount to a maximum of 5,90 SEK and a minimum corresponding to the nominal value for the company's share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio June 1, 2022 - June 15, 2022 n period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 13, 2022 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017083702 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book 246706 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: L2S TO2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 941 520 number of warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) TO2 entitles to one (1) share at a subscription price of 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of ten (10) trading days before first day of subscription, however the subscription price can amount to a maximum of 5,90 SEK and a minimum corresponding to the nominal value for the company's share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio September 1, 2022 - September 15, 2022 n period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 13, 2022 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017083710 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book 246707 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: L2S TO3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 941 520 number of warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) TO3 entitles to one (1) share at a subscription price of 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of ten (10) trading days before first day of subscription, however the subscription price can amount to a maximum of 5,90 SEK and a minimum corresponding to the nominal value for the company's share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio December 1, 2022 - December 15, 2022 n period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 13, 2022 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017105497 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book 246723 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-68421110.