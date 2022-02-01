Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.02.2022
Akanda veröffentlicht Prospekt für Nasdaq-IPO! Schnelle Kursverdopplung?
GlobeNewswire
01.02.2022 | 16:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (31/22)

On request of Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB, company registration number 556792-7610,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 03, 2022. 



Shares

Short name:               L2S           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10 356 720       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017083694      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             246705         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556792-7610       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short name: L2S TO1                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum   941 520                              
 number of                                   
 warrants                                    
 to be                                     
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:    One (1) TO1 entitles to one (1) share at a subscription price of 70
       percent of the volume-weighted average price in          
       the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a   
       period of ten (10) trading days before first day of subscription, 
       however the subscription price can amount to a maximum of 5,90 SEK
       and a minimum corresponding to the nominal value for the company's
       share.                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscriptio June 1, 2022 - June 15, 2022                    
n period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last     June 13, 2022                           
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:  SE0017083702                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:  1                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book  246706                               
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market    First North STO/8                         
 segment:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size  MiFID II tick size table                      
 table:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code   SSME                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading   SEK                                
 currency:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Short name: L2S TO2                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum   941 520                              
 number of                                   
 warrants                                    
 to be                                     
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:    One (1) TO2 entitles to one (1) share at a subscription price of 70
       percent of the volume-weighted average price in          
       the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a   
       period of ten (10) trading days before first day of subscription, 
       however the subscription price can amount to a maximum of 5,90 SEK
       and a minimum corresponding to the nominal value for the company's
       share.                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscriptio September 1, 2022 - September 15, 2022               
n period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last     September 13, 2022                         
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:  SE0017083710                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:  1                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book  246707                               
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market    First North STO/8                         
 segment:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size  MiFID II tick size table                      
 table:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code   SSME                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading   SEK                                
 currency:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Short name: L2S TO3                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum   941 520                              
 number of                                   
 warrants                                    
 to be                                     
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:    One (1) TO3 entitles to one (1) share at a subscription price of 70
       percent of the volume-weighted average price in          
       the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a   
       period of ten (10) trading days before first day of subscription, 
       however the subscription price can amount to a maximum of 5,90 SEK
       and a minimum corresponding to the nominal value for the company's
       share.                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscriptio December 1, 2022 - December 15, 2022                
n period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last     December 13, 2022                         
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:  SE0017105497                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:  1                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book  246723                               
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market    First North STO/8                         
 segment:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size  MiFID II tick size table                      
 table:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code   SSME                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading   SEK                                
 currency:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on 08-68421110.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
