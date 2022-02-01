Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (32/22)

the request of Svenska Aerogel Holding AB, Svenska Aerogel Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from Februay 4, 2022. AERO TO 4 Security name: Svenska Aerogel Holding AB TO 4 ----------------------------------------------- Short name: AERO TO 4 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017085228 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 246965 ----------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during February 28, 2022 - March 11, 2022. However, the issue price shall not be below SEK 0,05 or above SEK 0,65. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri March 14, 2022 - March 25, 2022. ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 23, 2022 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AERO TO 5 Security name: Svenska Aerogel Holding AB TO 5 ----------------------------------------------- Short name: AERO TO 5 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017085236 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 246966 ----------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during October 3, 2022 - October 14, 2022. However, the issue price shall not be below SEK 0,05 or above SEK 0,65. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri October 17, 2022 - October 28, 2022. ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 26, 2022 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.