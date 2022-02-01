Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.02.2022
Akanda veröffentlicht Prospekt für Nasdaq-IPO! Schnelle Kursverdopplung?
WKN: A2AGDG ISIN: SE0008212161 
Frankfurt
01.02.22
13:19 Uhr
0,038 Euro
+0,001
+3,55 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
01.02.2022 | 16:29
83 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (32/22)

the request of Svenska Aerogel Holding AB, Svenska Aerogel Holding AB equity
rights will be traded on First North as from Februay 4, 2022. 

AERO TO 4

Security name: Svenska Aerogel Holding AB TO 4
-----------------------------------------------
Short name:   AERO TO 4           
-----------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017085228          
-----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  246965             
-----------------------------------------------

Terms:  Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during February 28, 2022 - March 11,  
     2022. However, the issue price shall not be below SEK 0,05 or above  
     SEK 0,65. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share 
     in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscri March 14, 2022 - March 25, 2022.                    
ption                                      
 period                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   March 23, 2022                             
 tradin                                     
g day:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AERO TO 5

Security name: Svenska Aerogel Holding AB TO 5
-----------------------------------------------
Short name:   AERO TO 5           
-----------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017085236          
-----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  246966             
-----------------------------------------------

Terms:  Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during October 3, 2022 - October 14,  
     2022. However, the issue price shall not be below SEK 0,05 or above  
     SEK 0,65. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share 
     in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscri October 17, 2022 - October 28, 2022.                  
ption                                      
 period                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   October 26, 2022                            
 tradin                                     
g day:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
