Acquisition allows oneninefive's industry leading, proprietary technology platform and lead generation services to be immediately delivered to Agent3's global customer base

oneninefive and Agent3 data teams will now combine to develop innovative, account-centric demand generation solutions, optimized for a post third party cookie world

Agent3, the leading global end-to-end Account-Based Marketing (ABM) provider, has acquired leading demand generation specialist, oneninefive, to significantly enhance its ability to deliver account-centric demand generation programs to its global customer base. Combining the existing Agent3 demand generation resources with the team at oneninefive will immediately create a global team of more than 40 consultants focused on the delivery of higher quality account engagement and leads that are faster to close.

The strategic driver for the acquisition is the common belief that B2B organizations are disillusioned with the demand generation process delivering volume rather than value. By joining forces, Agent3 and oneninefive now seek to address this issue by combining to deliver a more thoughtful, data-driven and insight-led approach to deliver better outcomes.

Explained Clive Armitage, CEO, Agent3: "Increasingly, our customers have been turning to us to apply our account-based methodology to lead generation, as opposed to traditional methods which all too often are biased towards quantity as the only measure of value. This account-centric, personalized approach delivers needle shifting results for our clients, but bringing oneninefive into the fold enables us to do so at scale. Today is another huge step in the development of Agent3. With this announcement, I'm confident that our overall proposition for our customers just got even stronger."

"In addition to the issue of disillusionment with the current demand generation process, for me, there are two macro events that are further driving the importance of effective demand generation," added Jordan Adams, CEO, oneninefive. Firstly, the relatively recent appointment of CMOs to the board means they are now directly responsible for organizational growth, and therefore any campaigns executed need to show a clear ROI. Secondly, the death of third party cookies in 2022 will make it increasingly challenging for marketers to track leads without a data-driven approach and a deep understanding of B2B audiences, their interests, challenges and intent. Our proprietary technology and first party intent expertise solves both of these issues delivering the high quality leads that marketing teams need to fuel growth.

"oneninefive is so named because we operate in all countries in the world and this scale, combined with Agent3's personalized, account-centric approach means we're creating significant opportunities for our customers to build better demand generation campaigns."

This acquisition follows several significant investments that Agent3 has made in end-to-end ABM capabilities as it seeks to continue its global growth momentum. This delivery model allows customers such as LinkedIn, Salesforce, Splunk, Citrix and Sony to benefit from true specialists in insight, competitive positioning, creative services, digital activation and campaign management and from bespoke programs that map to their needs, rather than an agency operational model.

About Agent3:

Founded in 2013, Agent3 is the global leader in the field of true end-to-end ABM programs informed by insight and data, and driven by audience focused content. With customers including Salesforce, LinkedIn, Pure Storage, Intel and Sony, Agent3 has offices in London, Cheltenham (UK), Woodbridge (UK), Sydney, Sofia, New York, Seattle and San Francisco. Agent3 helps its customers achieve more, and better, opportunities for greater wallet share, engagement and perception change by combining constant innovation across data, technology and creativity for its proven ABM programs.

About oneninefive:

oneninefive helps B2B brands find their next customer quicker, creating demand, fuelling the sales pipeline and reaching new markets. As demand generation specialists, we know how quickly the target moves, and that's why we offer solutions that increase both intelligence demand, at all stages of the sales funnel. We're a friendly energetic bunch that believe in getting stuff done. Our clients back us to represent their brand, activate our recommended tactics and deliver them results.

