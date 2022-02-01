Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Announces Healthcare Cloud Initiative to Operationalize Delivery of Digital Solutions

Innovative virtual care solutions from Calian now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, announces a new healthcare cloud initiative to operationalize the delivery of digital solutions across the care continuum. Corolar Platform and Corolar Virtual Care are now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Calian customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Calian, a Microsoft Gold Partner, is a trusted technology partner across the healthcare ecosystem. Delivering digital health solutions in a software as a service (SaaS) business model enables rapid deployment and reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) for healthcare providers by enabling a pay-per-consumption commercial model. This frictionless business model enables hospitals, clinics, labs, pharmacies, regional health systems, provincial agencies and the private sector to purchase these digital solutions through this global commercial marketplace.

"Calian delivers digital health solutions engineered to improve access to high-quality care," says Sacha Gera, President, IT and Cyber Solutions, Calian. "Our innovations improve outcomes through better engagement across the care continuum, increase efficiencies in care delivery and protect critical systems and patient data."

Michael Lonsway, Principal, Digital Health Solutions, Calian adds, "Our new SaaS model and the Azure Marketplace delivery make it simple and affordable for healthcare CIOs to respond to the changing needs of their communities."

"The Microsoft Azure Marketplace makes it easy for healthcare customers to quickly find, buy and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," says Lisa Carroll, Public Sector Lead, Microsoft Canada. "We are happy to welcome the Calian digital health solutions to the Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with Microsoft partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Links:

Corolar Virtual Care in the Azure Marketplace

Learn about the Calian virtual care solutions for healthcare providers

Learn about the Calian and L-SPARK Accelerator Program to advance digital health technology innovation

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps others communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year young company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and International markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/686601/Calian-Announces-Healthcare-Cloud-Initiative-to-Operationalize-Delivery-of-Digital-Solutions