Dienstag, 01.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Akanda veröffentlicht Prospekt für Nasdaq-IPO! Schnelle Kursverdopplung?
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 
01.02.22
17:27 Uhr
17,200 Euro
+1,100
+6,83 %
PR Newswire
01.02.2022
Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 1

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transaction Vesting of Management Incentive Plan tied restricted stock units ("MTE") granted January 17, 2020, including the settlement of dividend equivalent shares associated with the release of MTE.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
11,146
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,146
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-01-28
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of retention restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted August 28, 2020.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
37,500
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
37,500
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-01-28
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4CDetails of the transaction: 3
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of time vested RSUs granted January 19, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
118,986
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
118,986
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-01-28
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4DDetails of the transaction: 4
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares, including sale to satisfy the tax obligation on the vesting of time vested restricted stock units granted January 19, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$19.005
$19.01
$19.015
$19.02
$19.025
$19.03
$19.055
$19.06
$19.065
$19.07
$19.075
$19.08
$19.10
$19.1075
$19.11
$19.115
$19.1175
$19.12
$19.125
$19.13
$19.155
$19.18		Volume(s)
400
5,100
4,100
2,400
200
1,497
5,350
6,770
200
9,900
4,600
19,600
300
1,600
1,900
14,100
2,400
6,062
400
6,367
2,450
100
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
95,796
$19.0819 (avg.)
e)Date of the transaction2022-01-28
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

Arnaldo Perez

Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

© 2022 PR Newswire
