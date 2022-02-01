Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Arnold W. Donald

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A Details of the transaction: 1

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of Management Incentive Plan tied restricted stock units ("MTE") granted January 17, 2020, including the settlement of dividend equivalent shares associated with the release of MTE.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

11,146

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,146

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-28

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4B Details of the transaction: 2

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of retention restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted August 28, 2020.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

37,500

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

37,500

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-28

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4C Details of the transaction: 3

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of time vested RSUs granted January 19, 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

118,986

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

118,986

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-28

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4D Details of the transaction: 4

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares, including sale to satisfy the tax obligation on the vesting of time vested restricted stock units granted January 19, 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$19.005

$19.01

$19.015

$19.02

$19.025

$19.03

$19.055

$19.06

$19.065

$19.07

$19.075

$19.08

$19.10

$19.1075

$19.11

$19.115

$19.1175

$19.12

$19.125

$19.13

$19.155

$19.18 Volume(s)

400

5,100

4,100

2,400

200

1,497

5,350

6,770

200

9,900

4,600

19,600

300

1,600

1,900

14,100

2,400

6,062

400

6,367

2,450

100

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

95,796

$19.0819 (avg.)

e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-28