Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, February 1
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Arnold W. Donald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4A
|Details of the transaction: 1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of Management Incentive Plan tied restricted stock units ("MTE") granted January 17, 2020, including the settlement of dividend equivalent shares associated with the release of MTE.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
11,146
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,146
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-01-28
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4B
|Details of the transaction: 2
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of retention restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted August 28, 2020.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
37,500
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
37,500
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-01-28
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4C
|Details of the transaction: 3
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of time vested RSUs granted January 19, 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
118,986
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
118,986
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-01-28
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4D
|Details of the transaction: 4
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares, including sale to satisfy the tax obligation on the vesting of time vested restricted stock units granted January 19, 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$19.005
$19.01
$19.015
$19.02
$19.025
$19.03
$19.055
$19.06
$19.065
$19.07
$19.075
$19.08
$19.10
$19.1075
$19.11
$19.115
$19.1175
$19.12
$19.125
$19.13
$19.155
$19.18
|Volume(s)
400
5,100
4,100
2,400
200
1,497
5,350
6,770
200
9,900
4,600
19,600
300
1,600
1,900
14,100
2,400
6,062
400
6,367
2,450
100
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
95,796
$19.0819 (avg.)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-01-28
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
Arnaldo Perez
Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600
