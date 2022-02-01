Anzeige
01.02.2022
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, February 1

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 1 February 2022, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company") issued from its block listing facility of 14 December 2020, a total of 325,000 new shares: 50,000 at a price of 305.40 pence per share, 75,000 at a price of 305.50 pence per share, 50,000 at a price of 305.70 pence per share and 150,000 at a price of 306.10 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, there are 3,900,000 Ordinary shares available under the Company's block listing facility of 14 December 2020.

As a result of this issue, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 321,113,920. There are no shares held in Treasury, therefore the total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 321,113,920.

The above figure of Ordinary shares with voting rights (321,113,920) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347

1 February 2022

