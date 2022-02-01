A key position to enhance growth and commercial expansion in Europe

Ikonisys SA (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 Mnémonique: ALIKO) (Paris:ALIKO),a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique fully-automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, is very pleased to announce that diagnostic industry expert Gabriel Plan joins as Ikonisys' Sales Director for the French market. Gabriel's responsibilities will encompass accelerating Ikoniscope20 sales in France and other French speaking parts of Europe by acquiring new customers, prominent KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) and additional reference labs.

Gabriel brings over ten years of sales and marketing experience to Ikonisys, entirely spent in the molecular diagnostics sector. Gabriel gained commercial expertise especially at MP Biochemicals, a global supplier and manufacturer of life science, biochemicals and diagnostic products. He started there as sales representative, later moved to marketing, and then for several years was head of sales of diagnostics for Western Europe. Gabriel has a master's degree in molecular diagnostics and business management from the University of Paris-Sud XI.

"Gabriel is an important recruitment for Ikonisys as he brings further commercial and technical knowledge of the field where we operate" said Jurgen Schipper, Chief Commercial Officer of Ikonisys. "As Ikonisys focuses across not only in the United States but also in Europe, Gabriel's knowledge of the French market and his significant sales experience will accelerate Ikonisys' growth in one of the most important worldwide markets for Ikonisys" continued Jurgen Schipper

"I am very honored to join Ikonisys and be able to participate in the development and deployment of the company in Europe. Ikonisys is particularly well positioned to support French diagnostic laboratories in their process to expand their business through unsurpassed level of automated detection and analysis of rare tumor cells, and by subsequent optimization of their workflow" stated Gabriel Plan, Sales Director, France

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20 platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

