Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 31 January 2022:

- 76,191,115 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 33,123,775 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 24,846,796 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 15,643,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,173,769 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,362,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,492,053 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,313,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 31 January 2022 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 76,191,115 198.45p 151,201,267 Global Equity Income Shares 24,846,796 250.69p 62,288,432 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,173,769 170.78p 7,127,962 Managed Liquidity Shares 1,492,053 106.92p 1,595,303 Total 222,212,964

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 February 2022

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

0207 543 3559