Marketplace Solutions Group Inc.: Marketplace Solutions Group Empowers Traditional Retailers In A Modern Consumer Market With Offering Of Free Shopify Themes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / An expert Shopify partner agency based in Canada has launched a suite of free premium Shopify web themes to help aspiring or existing Shopify merchants and brands boost their online presence and stand out from the competition.

Marketplace Solutions Group today announced the global release of its premium Shopify themes for all industries, professionally designed for the Online Store 2.0 platform. The themes are being offered free for a limited time.

"It is easy for traditional retailers to 'go digital' on Shopify, one of the top e-commerce platforms on the planet," says Lukas Henderson , founder and CEO of Marketplace Solutions. "Our goal is to help retailers during these difficult times - empowering them to use Shopify's flexible features and our high-impact themes to create a strong online presence that will increase customers and sales."

Henderson says Shopify's many add-ons make it simple for businesses to customize the user's online experience and grow their online business. Shopify plans are affordable for new sellers, starting at $29 per month with a 14-day Free Trial .

Marketplace Solutions offers 10-free premium Shopify themes for OS 2.0 available free for download. Custom designed and developed by leading e-commerce experts, the themes enable store owners across all major industries to create a powerful digital brand, so they can launch an online store at the highest industry standards and with very little time, cost, or effort.

"A good Shopify theme allows form and function to work in sync, providing versatility so your brand has a unique and distinctive identity," Henderson says. "Our free premium Shopify themes and services give businesses an easy, intuitive way to establish their brand's visual identity, including powerful built-in functionality to launch an online store quickly and easily."

According to Shopify statistics, in 2021 more than 1.75 million merchants were selling on its platform and Shopify accounted for roughly 11 per cent of the global e-commerce market. E-commerce sales worldwide amounted to $4.28 trillion USD dollars in 2021 and in 2022 e-retail revenues are projected to grow to $5.4 trillion USD.

"E-commerce shopping is one of the most popular online activities and it is more important now then ever to have a digital presence to support and grow your business," Henderson says.

He adds that in 2022 Marketplace Solutions will expand its offering of new paid and free Shopify themes for niche retail verticals as well as apps and add-ons for extended functionality, helping businesses further increase their web traffic and sales. It empowers merchants of all sizes to migrate stores from existing commerce platforms to Shopify for customizable and intuitive solutions. Marketplace Solutions is the go-to provider for premium Shopify themes and expert services, offering an end-to-end vertical solution for direct-to-consumer brand development along with world-class customer support.

To learn more about Shopify themes offered by Marketplace Solutions to enable new e-commerce merchants, read the following blog article: 10-Best Free Premium Shopify Themes for OS 2.0 in 2022.

Marketplace Solutions Group Inc. is a privately held Canadian company providing digital goods and services for new and established Shopify merchants and top brands around the world. As an industry leader in Shopify e-commerce development, Marketplace Solutions helps companies become digitally enabled and accelerate online brands to sell more online with Shopify.

