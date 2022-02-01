DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Share Buy-Back Programme 2021

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



01.02.2022 / 20:30

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Share Buy-Back Programme 2021



Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 1 February 2022

Further to the announcements pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 published on 25 March 2021 and 27 December 2021, the Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA (the "Company") has resolved on 1 February 2022 (i) to increase the current Share Buy-Back Programme of which over 90% has been executed, by an additional amount of EUR 500 million, limited to a maximum of additional 100 million shares in the Company and (ii) at the same time, to extend the duration of the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 until 31 December 2022. All other provisions of the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 as announced on 25 March 2021 and 27 December 2021 remain unchanged.

