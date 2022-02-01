Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Continues Global Expansion with First Entry into German Market Through Acquisition of CADIS, a Premium TMS Software Solution

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of CADIS, a leading solution for the optimization of planning, execution, and analysis of all operative work processes for freight transport.

Kratzer, a global provider of software for the logistics industry and test systems for the automotive industry, has decided to sell its LOGISTICS AUTOMATION software division as part of strategic refocusing. The CADIS transportation management system (TMS) solution will become its own entity under Aspire Software, the operating group at Valsoft, and will be known as CADIS GmbH.

"We have grown CADIS into a leading TMS provider," said Sibylle Pessall, CEO of Kratzer Automation. "Now it's time to accomplish the SaaS transformation and hand over the baton to an experienced software investor with a proven strategy."

This acquisition marks Valsoft's first entry into the German market, and it's second in the transport and logistics vertical along with Navitrans. CADIS GmbH will continue to operate independently. The company will grow primarily in German-speaking countries, but also expand internationally through its new cloud-based modular software suite.

Valsoft will provide a permanent home for CADIS GmbH, securing a long-term vision and strategy for its product lines through investment and growth opportunities.

"We are incredibly proud to enter Germany through our acquisition of CADIS," explained Joseph Khoubbieh, Head of M&A at Valsoft. "More importantly, we are excited to partner with the talented team there and continue to serve our customers with the same care and passion that they are used to. CADIS' reputation in the marketplace is exceptional and we want to make sure we continue the expansion for decades to come."

Heinz Helewaut, who has over 20 years of experience in the transport and logistics field, has been appointed CEO, and will join forces with the current management team to help grow the business.

"I am thrilled to partner with the talented team at CADIS GmbH to ensure a seamless transition for our customers," said Helewaut. "I look forward to applying the proven strategies that we have at Valsoft to provide growth opportunities for our customers and business partners for many years to come."

About CADIS

For over twenty years, the CADIS TMS solution has been offering transportation companies and logistic service providers added value through the automation of workflows with the CADIS software suite under the brand of KRATZER AUTOMATION. The CADIS operational TMS optimizes the planning, execution, and analysis of all operative work processes for freight transport, allowing customers to become faster, more efficient, and commercially more successful.

About Valsoft

Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

About Aspire Software

Buy. Enhance. Grow. Aspire Software, an operating group of Valsoft Corp, is a vertical acquisition software company that owns, operates, and manages a portfolio of companies in various industries. Aspire's team of entrepreneurs and business operators has an unwavering commitment to developing our brands and expanding into new markets. It is all made possible thanks to its decentralized management strategy and indefinite hold period.

About Kratzer Automation AG

As an internationally operating key player and premium supplier, Kratzer Automation focuses on the business areas TEST SYSTEMS and LOGISTICS AUTOMATION. The company offers sophisticated software products and complete system solutions to customers in the automotive industry (TEST SYSTEMS) and the logistics sector (LOGISTICS AUTOMATION). The company is headquartered in Unterschleissheim near Munich and is represented at locations in France, Great Britain and China, among others.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel and by external counsel Dr. Dagobert Nitzsche and Ann-Kathrin Reibler of Arnecke Sibeth Dabelstein. Kratzer Automation was represented by Stephan Heinemann of Taylor Wessing (legal advisor) and Jan Pörschmann and Florian Liepert of Proventis Partners (M&A advisor).

For more information on the companies, please visit https://www.kratzer-automation.com/en/, https://www.valsoftcorp.com and https://www.aspiresoftware.com/

