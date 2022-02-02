Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Scott Kelly announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 100,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Copland Road Capital Corporation (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Kelly beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 700,000 Common Shares representing approximately 9.0% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Kelly beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 800,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares an undiluted basis and partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Kelly has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Scott Kelly at scott@copland-road.com.

