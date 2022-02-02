Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Jean Luc Roy to the Board of Directors. Mr. John Mirko has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Mirko for his time and experience as a director of Nine Mile.

Mr. Roy is a mining executive with over 30 years of experience. He was President and CEO of El Nino Ventures Inc. where they were involved in the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick, Canada and the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") in Africa. He worked and lived in Africa for over 25 years where he held the following positions: Chief Operating Officer Ampella Mining Ltd., West African Manager for Centamin PLC, Country Manager for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in the DRC, and Managing Director West Africa for Semafo Inc. in Burkina Faso. He is presently COO of Deep South Resources Inc. and director of Can Alaska Uranium Ltd. and Deep South Resources Inc. where he is also a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees. Mr. Roy holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. Its primary business objective is to explore its two properties located in New Brunswick, Canada: 100% owned Canoe Landing Lake West and 50% owned Nine Mile Brook.

