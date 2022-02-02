Senseforth.ai has been recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Senseforth.ai today announced that they have been recognized by Gartner in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms report. Senseforth's enterprise-grade Conversational AI Platform currently handles over 190 million conversations every month with an industry-leading accuracy of over 96%.

Shridhar Marri, CEO Co-founder of Senseforth.ai said, "We believe our inclusion in the first-ever Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI platforms is a testament to how our patented technology is enabling large enterprises to increase sales, cut support costs, boost productivity, and deliver a superior customer experience on all channels. This recognition reinforces our commitment to making technology human-like and accessible to everyone."

In addition to building AI virtual assistants and voice assistants for global enterprises, Senseforth.ai has built advanced solutions such as conversational analytics, conversational marketing, agent-assist, knowledge management, and AI-powered smart search.

Besides Gartner, Senseforth.ai has also been recognized by Forrester, IDC, Frost Sullivan, and ISG Provider Lens, among others. Senseforth.ai is also ranked 6 on SQuAD2.0, the most authoritative Machine Reading Comprehension benchmark in the world.

About Senseforth.ai

Senseforth.ai is a premier Conversational AI platform enabling large enterprises to transform customer experiences in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Founded with a vision to make technology human-like, Senseforth.ai builds multilingual AI-powered virtual assistants and voice assistants to acquire, engage and support customers across digital touchpoints. Senseforth.ai is backed by Fractal Analytics, a global provider of artificial intelligence and analytics solutions to Fortune 500 companies.

