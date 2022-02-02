Anzeige
WKN: A0M4X0 ISIN: CNE100000338 Ticker-Symbol: GRV 
01.02.22
21:59 Uhr
2,450 Euro
+0,015
+0,62 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
PR Newswire
02.02.2022 | 05:52
75 Leser
L.E.M.O.N. Platform, an Accelerator for the Development of GWM

BAODING, China, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GWM participated in the Thailand International Motor Expo with its technical achievements on the L.E.M.O.N. Platform to bring a new experience to users around the world.

L.E.M.O.N. is a technology platform independently developed by GWM from a global perspective, featuring flexibility, high performance, high safety, and lightweight. All these features bring both advantages of high power performance and low energy consumption to platform-based vehicles.

