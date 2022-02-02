- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk reports full-year earnings at 7:30 this morning, and all eyes will be on new guidance for 2022 as well as any comments about solving the Wegovy delays.
- • Novo Nordisk may guide for 3-6% EBIT growth, analysts at Bank of America said (buy, DKK 780)
- • Novo may sell DKK 5 billion worth of the obesity drug Wegovy, BofA said, with normalized supplies delayed until the second half of the year
- • Novo Nordisk may issue guidance for 4-7% local currency top-line growth and 3-6% local currency EBIT growth, Nordea said (buy, DKK 741)
- • Novo Nordisk's initial guidance frequently errs on the side of caution, Nordea said
- • Updates on the Wegovy US supply challenges and re-launch are the most important event in 2022, as the bull case has been postponed by at least six months, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 838)
- • We expect Novo Nordisk to finish 2021 on a high note, show single-digit growth in 2022, then return to double-digit growth in 2023, Danske said (hold, DKK 700)
- • Novo could guide for 6-10% organic revenue growth in 2022, SEB said (buy, DKK 765)
- • While the momentum setback for Wegovy and price declines in China will negatively impact 2022, Novo's current portfolio of drugs will lead to an uptick in growth in 2023, despite the likely availability of Eli Lilly's tirzepatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, SEB said
NOVO NORDISK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de