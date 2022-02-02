- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk FY sales DKK 140,800 million vs. estimate DKK 140,183 million
- • FY operating profit DKK 58,644 million vs. estimate DKK 59,313 million
- • FY EPS DKK 20.74
- • FY net income DKK 47,757 million vs. estimate DKK 47,635 million
- • Outlook FY 2022 revenue growth 6-10%; some analysts expected only 4-7%
- • Outlook FY 2022 EBIT growth 4-8%; some analysts expected only 3-6%
- • Novo Nordisk says making progress in resolving the Wegovy supply issue
- • Novo Nordisk still expects to meet Wegovy demand from people living with obesity in the US in the second half of 2022
NOVO NORDISK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de