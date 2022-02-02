Petra Diamonds Ltd - New First Lien Banking Facility on more favourable terms

02 February 2022 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company" or the "Group")

New First Lien Banking Facility on more favourable terms

Petra Diamonds is pleased to announce that it has concluded a binding, credit approved term sheet for the refinancing of its first lien debt facility with its South African Lender Group, providing for more favourable terms than the Group's current first lien facilities. The conclusion of the new facility is subject to completion of appropriate definitive agreements, expected to be finalised during Q3 FY 2022.

This refinancing reflects an improved Group balance sheet and financial profile, supported by a quicker than expected diamond price recovery and the continued recovery of exceptional diamonds.

Richard Duffy, Chief Executive of Petra, commented:

"The significant improvement in our facility reflects our stronger cashflow generation and improved balance sheet resulting from a robust diamond market and solid operational performance."

A new Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") with Absa Bank Limited (acting through its corporate and investment banking divisions) ("Absa") will replace the existing RCF and term lending arrangements with the current South African lender syndicate comprising Absa, Nedbank, RMB and Ninety One. The new terms include, inter alia:

Improved structure with a single ZAR1 billion RCF replacing the existing amortising term loan ( ZAR856.1 million owed at 31 December 2021 net of unamortised transaction costs of ZAR20.2million ) and the ZAR408.8 million RCF. During January 2022 , Petra settled the ZAR402.2 million drawn under the existing RCF as at 31 December 2021 from available cash balances;

RCF replacing the existing amortising term loan ( owed at net of unamortised transaction costs of ) and the RCF. During , Petra settled the drawn under the existing RCF as at from available cash balances; More appropriate covenant package resulting in improved headroom and flexibility on the balance sheet;

Extended tenure for the RCF with a maturity date of December 2025 and a more usual bullet payment at maturity; and

and a more usual bullet payment at maturity; and Reduced financing costs with improved margin and commitment fees.

Details of the new terms compared with the previous terms:

Previous terms New terms Facility R408.8 m amortising RCF and R876.3m gross term loan (as at 31 Dec 2021) R1,000m RCF Duration 3 years (Mar-24) 4 years (Dec-25), with a 60 day buffer between the redemption of the Notes and the maturity of the RCF Lenders Absa, Nedbank, RMB & Ninety One Absa Margin JIBAR + 525 bps JIBAR + 415 bps, with the margin to be reconsidered annually based on Petra's credit metrics with a view of further optimising the margin to be achieved Commitment fee 210 bps per annum 125 bps per annum

The new terms also provide improved flexibility on early Note redemption and coupon settlement.

Covenants

FY22 H2 FY23 H1 FY23 H2 FY24 H1 FY24 H2 FY25 H1 FY25 H2 FY26 H1 Net Debt: EBITDA Leverage ratio (maximum)

4.00

4.00

3.50

3.50

3.25

3.25

3.00

3.00

Interest Cover Ratio (minimum)

1.85

1.85

2.50

2.50

2.75

2.75

3.00

3.00

