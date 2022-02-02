South Australia has found itself at the heart of a 21st-century gold rush, though this time for naturally occurring hydrogen. Since February 2021, 18 exploration licenses have been granted or applied for in the state by six different companies searching for natural hydrogen.From pv magazine Australia In a rapid escalation from zero activity in February last year, exploration companies are now scrambling to look for what they believe could be the cheapest, easiest way to get their hands on the much hyped "future fuel": hydrogen. In the last 12 months, six different companies have either been granted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...