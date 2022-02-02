Vistra plans a third expansion of the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in California.From pv magazine USA Vistra is planning a third expansion for its Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in Moss Landing, Monterey County, California. When Vistra's first expansion was announced in 2020, it quadrupled the battery system's size, making it the largest battery storage installation in the world, a couple of times over. At the time, the world's largest operating battery storage system was the Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia, which used Tesla batteries and was colloquially known as the ...

