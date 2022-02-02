Norway's clean energy agency Enova will increase the maximum PV system size eligible for rebates from 15 to 20 kW and the maximum subsidy amount from 1,250 to 2,000 NOK ($226.7) per kW installed. In addition, new subsidies of up to 10,000 NOK will be introduced for energy management systems that are often installed alongside solar arrays.Norwegian renewable energy agency Enova has announced it introduced a series of modifications to the rebate scheme for residential solar installations that are expected to further boost the country's solar market, which last year performed better than ever. ...

