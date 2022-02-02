The tendered capacity is expected to provide day-time power to agricultural consumers. The selected projects will range in size from 2 to 10 MW and will be awarded a 25-year power purchase agreement.From pv magazine India Indian energy company Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has launched a tender for the deployment of 865 MW (AC) of distributed solar power. The tendered capacity is expected to provide day-time power to agricultural consumers under the 'Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojna' (MSKVY) scheme. The selected projects will range in size from 2 to ...

