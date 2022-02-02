Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2022) - From January 26 to 28, 2022, Tobacco Plus Expo (TPE for short) was held in Las Vegas, the US. As one of the significant professional tobacco exhibitions in the US and throughout the Americas, TPE brought together more than 300 participating brands from 30 countries and regions worldwide and attracted more than 15,000 professional vapers.

As the driver of technological evolution in the vape industry, ICCPP and its brand VOOPOO presented one-stop ODM solutions and latest products, discussed the future development trend, product experience, upgrade and innovation of the industry together with many partners, fans and friends of commodity brands.

One-Stop ODM Solutions For The Industry

ICCPP is one of the world's most influential atomization solution providers. As the parent company of VOOPOO, ICCPP brought new one-stop odm solutions, ranging from disposable to replaceable devices, to CBD tech, GENE Tree ceramic core and other atomization technologies. Many local distributors and retailers appreciated the rich product lines and fondled admirably the e-cigarette sets displayed by ICCPP, constantly inquiring and showing the firm intention of cooperation. "ICCPP's product design is bold and innovative, which not only considers the vaper's experience and aesthetic design, but also sets competitive prices," said one on-site dealer.

As a professional ODM enterprise, ICCPP has the service capability covering the whole industrial chain from product design, technology R&D, production, quality control, after-sales service and so on. According to the latest data in 2021, ICCPP had more than 500 technical research and development personnel worldwide, established four basic research institutes including basic research, atomization innovation, chip technology and life science, and built six manufacturing and processing bases in line with excellent GMP production standards, covering a total area of 120,000㎡. Besides, it also closely cooperated with a number of well-known universities in China on innovative materials research. By the end of 2021, the total number of patent applications has exceeded 1,000.

Continuous Innovation Grants A Number Of New products Amazing Debut

As the world's best VAPE brand in 2021, VOOPOO fully showcased its latest products VINCI Q, VINCI Pod Royal Edition, DRAG Nano 2 and DRAG X/S PnP-X kit, which attracted many agents and vapers to experience and negotiate cooperation.

The VINCI Pod Royal Edition and the VINCI Q, VOOPOO's first batch of new products for 2022, quickly gained market recognition once they were exhibited. The VINCI Pod Royal Edition exquisitely uses relief sculpture to achieve the inheritance of classic and modern patterns. By holding the "tactile beauty" of relief sculpture in hand, vapers can feel the shock brought by this artistic masterpiece, enjoy the layers resulting from the concave and convex technique, and experience the nobility between the fingertips. Besides, combined with the automatic suction mode of the sensitive air sensor, it instantly brings a smoother and richer taste experience.

In addition, VINCI Q's unique ITO atomization technology, six dazzling color schemes and 900mAh battery life have been well received by live vapers. The VINCI Q POD, combining multiple advantages into one, makes itself the most cost-effective product in the industry. It is probably the best value for money in the industry so far and the first Pod for new vapers.

About VOOPOO

Founded in 2017, VOOPOO has rapidly grown through DRAG products within a short period of time and is well recognized by vapers from around the world. VOOPOO is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, design, production and brand operations. It has four flagship product series: DRAG, VINCI, ARGUS and V Series. Its business covers more than 70 countries and regions in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit our website and follow our IG, Facebook and TikTok.

