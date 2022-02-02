The "Consumer Savers and Investors Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market data report considers the market for consumer savings and investments. The central focus of this report is the types of savings and investment products consumers own, how much they are saving and investing and the environmental framework in which savings and investments are made. It looks at the size and structure of the market, recent trends and the future.

At the end of September 2021, UK households collectively held over £4 trillion in non-pension financial assets, with their accumulated wealth having risen by around 5% between December 2020 and September 2021.

In 2020, consumers invested net just under £200 billion into financial assets (excluding pension and non-life insurances). Net new investment rose significantly over 2019 as the COVID-19 lockdowns caused consumers to save more and invest more.

The publisher expects investment in 2021 to remain high by the standards of recent years but to fall back compared with 2020, as the UK economy opened and consumer spending increased. In 2021 and 2020, consumers invested more money into financial assets compared with real assets (e.g., housing). This is in sharp contrast to previous years. The COVID-19 lockdowns and its impact on the housing market explains this.

While almost all consumers own at least one type of savings or current account product (including national savings products), only around one-third own any investment product (like shares or an investment fund). Most households in the UK have relatively modest amounts of net financial wealth, with wealth very unevenly distributed.

One-quarter of households in the UK have negative net financial wealth (i.e., they owe more in debt than they own in assets) and in total 30% of households have net wealth of less than £500. In contrast, just over one-quarter have net financial wealth of £50,000 and above.

Almost all households have some financial assets, but only one-third invest

30% of households have net financial wealth of less than £500

COVID-19 makes investing more popular but also more problematic

The rise of app-based investing and online investment platforms

FCA moves to make platform switching easier.

Consumers have to navigate frauds and scams

Legislation has improved access to investment markets for consumers

FCA seeks to reform the Asset Management Market

Consumers have £4.1 trillion invested

Almost £90 billion invested into National Savings

Consumers had almost £300 billion available to invest in 2021

Almost £200bn invested into non-pension assets

Almost 700,000 investment products sold in 2020

Consumers retreat to ISAs

