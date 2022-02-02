Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc.: Net Zero Renewable Energy Enters into LOI with MultiGensolutions Australia to Further Revolutionize the Atmospheric Water Generation Industry

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc. (TSXV:NZRE) ("NZRE" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy combining solar and wind technologies has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with World Environmental Solutions Pty Ltd. ("MultiGensolutions Australia") to launch an innovative Sola Hydra Cube design for domestic and commercial Atmospheric Water Generation ("AWG"), more popularly known as "Water-from-Air" technology.

Video Representation of the Sola Hydra Cube: https://youtu.be/p8YkbJfzRNw

"The combination of Net Zero's renewable energy fabrication technology coupled with MultiGensolutions' proprietary air to clean drinking water technology within a solar powered cube will provide many regions with the ability to produce clean drinking water fully powered by renewable energy," says Jerry Foster, President of NZRE.

"We are proud to partner with another innovative manufacturer to add to our distribution footprint and deliver real world solutions. The unit is perfect for many NGO's, hospitality, and rural and remote areas where access to power is limited to fossil fuels and access to clean drinking water is complex," added Foster.

"The various scaled design applications of MultiGensolutions' state-of-the-art technology integrated with Net Zero's solar cube fabrication system will provide a solution for various customers not only in Australia but other regions globally," says Water Ivison, CEO of World Environmental Solutions Pty Ltd.

The ever increasingly growing crisis with respect to clean drinking water is also coupled with the need to reduce reliance on fossil fuel-based power generation systems. The Sola Hydra Cube provides a viable option for both.

MultiGensolutions has shipped their AWG products to NZRE to be integrated within the Sola Hydra Cube design for sale in Australia and surrounding countries. The Company expects to ship finalized Sola Hydra Cubes to customers in the second quarter of 2022.

Today, 771 million people - 1 in 10 - lack access to safe water https://water.org/our-impact/water-crisis/ and water scarcity continues to increase due rapidly growing urban areas placing heavy pressure on neighbouring water resources https://www.unwater.org/water-facts/scarcity/.

Net Zero's AWG Partner Network

The Sola Hydra Cube is another "Sustainable Renewable Energy Fabrication Innovation" by NZRE. In August, NZRE signed a Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions Ltd. ("CSL") a leading company providing economical, scalable and environmentally sustainable water solutions through innovative technology. CSL is the authorized distributor of Watergen products for over 30 countries including the Caribbean, Canada and throughout the U.K. Together NZRE and CSL have developed the first of its kind, mobile "air-to-water" solar system called SolaStream. The first unit will be delivered by the end of February with additional sales expected now that covid-19 travel limitations have been reduced in the U.S.

The addition of MultiGensolutions to Net Zero's partner network adds Australia among other countries to the Company's growing sales footprint across global industries. Companies are looking for new technologies to sustainably power their products and Net Zero has the innovative solutions they need.

About Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc.

Net Zero Renewable Energy delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. NZRE stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, NZRE excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. NZRE's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through NZRE's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

