The "Nordic Data Center Market Industry Outlook Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nordic data center market witnessed investments of USD 5.24 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 10.21 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.76 during 2022-2027.

The Nordics is a favorable investment area for hyperscale, colocation, and cryptocurrency data centers. Hyperscale data center operators have opted to open many self-built cloud data centers in the Nordics to support local and regional customers.

The adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has grown significantly by local enterprises across the Nordics, boosting local colocation demand in the market.

NORDICS DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

IT Infrastructure: High-performance computing workloads will drive the demand for HPC systems in Nordics data centers. The majority of these workloads are non-critical in nature. Also, hyperscale operators consider deploying in Nordic as cold-storage facilities or disaster recovery centers.

UPS Systems: Over USD 1.7 billion will be spent on procurement and deployment of UPS systems and batteries across Nordic data centers during 2022-2027. In Nordic countries, the adoption of lithium-ion batteries is increasing. In 2020, Ecodatacenter partnered with Schneider Electric to develop an ultra-low-carbon-footprint data center in Falun by installing Galaxy VX UPS with lithium-ion and MasterPact MTZ solutions.

Cooling Systems: Around USD 1.5 will be spent on procuring and deployment of free cooling chillers, economizers, and evaporative cooling units for data centers in Nordics during 2022-2027. Along with air-based cooling, the data center operators are likely to adopt liquid emersion cooling for the data centers. For instance, in 2020, Iceotope partnered with Schneider Electric and Avnet to provide the chassis-level liquid immersion cooling solution to EcoDataCenter's colocation facility in Sweden.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Denmark: Denmark to record a CAGR of about 19.15% during 2021-2027. Digital Realty, Facebook, and Google are Denmark's major data center investors. Denmark has an abundance of renewable energy, and the government is focussing on the generation of green energy. The Denmark government is focusing on attracting investments from various operators providing various incentives, developing areas for data centers. Facebook, Google, and DigiPlex have several acres of land for data center development or expansion in Denmark.

Norway: Norway to record a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2027. In June 2021, the Norwegian data center industry announced the establishment of Norsk Datasenterindustri (Norwegian Data Center Industry), an industry association to strengthen the data center industry in Norway. The association includes data center operators, including Digiplex and Green Mountain, as well as power companies such as Ringerikskraft and Statkraft. It will come under the umbrella of IKT-Norge.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In October 2021, NetApp acquired a cloud optimization platform "CloudCheckr" which will provide security, maintenance, and also optimize cloud resources.

Caverion acquired RPH Linc AB, a systems integrator for various electrical security for various customers in Stockholm, Sweden.

Hyperscale providers continue to dominate through the adoption of ODM solutions through their self-built facilities and collocated cloud regions across the Nordics, thus fuelling demand for hyperscale data centers in the Nordic region.

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

Increase in Connectivity (Submarine Cables Internal Connectivity)

Impact 5G Fueling Data Center Deployment

Increasing Adoption of District Heating Concept

Growing Artificial Intelligence Adoption

Growing Government/Industry Initiatives

Impact Innovations in the Data Center Industry

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Nordic is expected to witness over USD 8 billion of cumulative investments through the development of data centers by hyperscale operators during 2022-2027.

Digital Realty, Equinix, Green Mountain, atNorth, and Hetzner Online are the prominent data center operators that invested around 20% of the total investment in 2021. Data center operators are likely to make more investments in the region.

In terms of investments by data center operators, the Denmark data center market is leading with around 30% of total investments in the Nordics, followed by Sweden and Norway.

The data center operators and associations signed a European Green Deal to reduce greenhouse gas and nullify greenhouse gas emissions across Europe. The awareness of renewable energy procurement will increase along with the construction of data center facilities in the region. This will drive demand for the carbon-free data center.

