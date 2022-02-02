Jackson, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2022) - CurPay, a leader in AI powered trading technology, is proud to announce the integration of two more centralized crypto exchanges, Gemini and KuCoin. The addition of these exchanges will give users more choices for custom trading strategies and the ability to protect their crypto assets with over 1700 different Trading Pairs to choose from.

CurPay only connects with exchanges which have high liquidity, rapid order execution, the best security and are known for their service integrity.

Connecting directly to the exchange of the investor's choice with CurPay gives additional trading features and functions versus trading on the exchange alone.

Ted Hover, CEO of CurPay says, "Gemini and KuCoin bring a wide variety of Cryptocurrency assets to the table which are not readily available at other exchanges."

CurPay is currently integrated and available for use on KuCoin, Gemini, Kraken and Coinbase Pro. CurPay is non-custodial and does not take ownership of the users' assets.

Entering the complex crypto space can be intimidating and time consuming for users. Trading and managing crypto assets can be risky and require a lot of education. CurPay's automated volatility protection software gives users more control, automation, and protection over their crypto assets.

CurPay provides an easy to use, innovative cloud-based API driven platform which can seamlessly integrate into crypto exchanges or liquidity providers to maximize profit and minimize volatility.

Founded in 2019, CurPay was originally created as a crypto processor which utilizes Artificial Intelligence to trade crypto into FIAT at the best possible market conditions. It was later expanded to a non-custodial direct to exchange trading platform for crypto holders, traders, miners, merchants, institutional and fund managers.

CurPay's trading software uses machine learning technology allowing it to learn and adapt to changing market conditions and the user's trading history. CurPay can limit and/or adjust its trading activities by monitoring over 22 market indicators making it easier to build and maintain a stable portfolio.

CurPay's mission is to support the world adoption of Cryptocurrency by providing innovative tools. CurPay's flagship technology, Automated Volatility Protection (AVP)® uses proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) to control, automate and protect user's digital assets in the volatile cryptocurrency markets.

Contact Information:

Company: CurPay

Email: info@curpay.net

Website: CurPayTrader.com

Location: Jackson, Wyoming

Disclaimer: This article is not intended to be a source of investment, financial, technical, tax, or legal advice. All of this content is for informational purposes only. Readers should do their own research. Surgesocials is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by reliance on any information mentioned in this article.

