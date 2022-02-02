FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT Partners with SITA

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that it has signed a reseller agreement with SITA for its AIRCOM® Cockpit Services, initially focusing on developing the market for Iridium Certus. This relationship will benefit both parties by aligning sales endeavors and enables FLYHT to provide additional inflight satellite internet connectivity to AFIRS Edge customers.

SITA, the leading IT provider to the air transport industry, last year integrated the Iridium Certus® satellite communication service into its AIRCOM® Cockpit Services portfolio, which provides critical communications for aircraft operations and Air Navigation Service Provider customers globally, and supports more than 18,000 aircraft in their daily operations. Iridium Certus enables a dedicated native IP connection to the cockpit with global coverage and increased security via authentication and virtual private networking.

Bill Tempany, CEO stated, "FLYHT is pleased to extend our relationship with SITA and looks forward to closer collaboration as our Actionable Intelligence tools roll out to integrate our capabilities with SITA's many offerings to their customers. FLYHT is developing tools for our customers to reduce turn times, increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, and partners like SITA will help accelerate that growth."

Sebastien Fabre, CEO SITA FOR AIRCRAFT commented: "We see FLYHT as a strong partner for furthering the reach of our services to smaller, regional airlines. The company's AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the art solution that gives aviation customers real-time access to the latest satellite and cellular connectivity. We look forward to further developing this relationship."

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT's patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming, AFIRS Edge, a state-of-the-art 5G WQAR and satellite data communications device, and TAMDAR and the FLYHT-WVSS-II, which deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com.

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA's solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of 18,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Our communications network connects every corner of the globe and bridges 60% of the air transport community's data exchange.

SITA is a certified CarbonNeutral® company in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol - the leading global standard for carbon neutral programs. We are reducing our greenhouse gas emissions for all our operations through our UN recognized Planet+ program, while also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies at the airport.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

For further information, go to www.sita.aero.

