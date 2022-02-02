TDG Gold Corp. Intercepts 76.71 g/t Gold and 1,725 g/t Silver 75 metres from Surface at Shasta, Toodoggone District, BC

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to reiterate high grade gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag") assays from results received from SGS Labs Canada ("SGS"). Internal QA/QC review by TDG, working with Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS"), is ongoing and therefore results are still considered preliminary. Drill results reported so far are from 7 of 51 completed diamond drillholes in 2021 at TDG's 100% owned former producing high grade gold-silver Shasta mine located in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central B.C. TDG has also reported preliminary results from 3 of 6 historical holes drilled at Shasta in 2007 that were resampled by TDG in 2021.

A summary of high grade intercepts to date is highlighted below and detailed in Table 1.

SH21-004: 21.6 g/t Au & 593 g/t Ag over 0.5 m

SH21-005: 25.22 g/t Au & 1189 g/t Ag over 0.5 m

SH21-006: 76.71 g/t Au & 1725 g/t Ag over 0.5 m

SH21-008: 20.8 g/t Au & 582 g/t Ag over 0.5 m

?This sample was previously "capped" at 1,000 g/t Ag, pending overlimit analysis.

High grade gold-silver intercepts occur in proximity to the mineralizing structure(s), where intense silicification, potassic alteration and veining produce a hydrothermal breccia of host rocks. These high grade 'pods' were the focus of historical mining and production efforts and are surrounded by significant widths of 'halo'-style medium to lower grade mineralization, which TDG is incorporating in a bulk-mining scenario as part of working towards an open-pit NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate. This mineralization style is characteristic of the low sulphidation epithermal deposits located within the Toodoggone District.

TDG's interpretation of results received to date is that the data provide corroborative evidence with the historical drilling at Shasta and confirms the presence of a mineralized breccia body at Shasta which extends over 400 metres ("m") from north to south at the Creek Zone with the potential for further mineralization at depth, to the north, south and east towards the JM Zone. Drill results the JM Zone are still pending along with drillholes testing for potential extension of the mineralization between the Creek and JM Zones, and also 700 metres to the south of the JM Pit at the Cayley-Rainier Zone.

In 2020-2021, TDG recompiled over 28,000 m of historical drilling at Shasta, which indicated less than 50% of the historical core had been assayed compared to the total length of the drillhole. Historical efforts were focused on the high grade pods and the material comprising the halo was left un-assayed. This information was used to target TDG's 2021 diamond drill program with the aims of validating the historical drillhole data, and testing extensions around the historical workings and mineralized target zones.

In total, TDG completed 8,048 m of diamond drilling (> 90% oriented core) at Shasta. This amount of oriented core data collected will enable Company geologists to understand vein/mineralization orientations and sequence different generations of mineralizing events, to better understand and target future endeavours. All holes were drilled within the Permitted Mine Area ("PMA") and covered approximately 60% of the known mineralized target zones at Shasta. In 2022, TDG expects to publish an inaugural NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta and to continue expanding the gold and silver mineralized footprint with subsequent drilling on and off the PMA, under a Notice of Work ("NoW") authorization, granted in 2021.

TABLE 1. High grade gold-silver intercepts from previously published diamond drillholes SH21-001 to SH21-008 and SH07-01 to SH07-003.

Drillhole Depth From Depth To Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AuEq

(g/t)* SH21-004 69.0 69.5 0.5 21.60 593 29.01 SH21-004 69.5 70.0 0.5 13.80 641 21.81 SH21-004 71.0 71.5 0.5 11.00 336 15.2 SH21-005 96.5 97.0 0.5 12.00 474 17.93 SH21-005 97.5 98.0 0.5 15.83 851 26.47 SH21-005 98.0 98.5 0.5 25.22 1189 40.08 SH21-006 28.0 28.5 0.5 5.70 558 12.68 SH21-006 51.5 52.0 0.5 13.39 847 23.98 SH21-006 98.5 99.0 0.5 76.71 1725 98.27 SH21-008 66.0 67.0 1.0 15.00 44.5 15.56 SH21-008 68.0 68.5 0.5 8.63 135 10.32 SH21-008 72.0 72.5 0.5 15.50 165 17.56 SH21-008 72.5 73.0 0.5 11.40 218 14.13 SH21-008 75.0 75.5 0.5 20.80 582 28.08 SH21-008 75.5 76.0 0.5 20.40 443 25.94 SH21-008 77.0 77.55 0.55 7.36 384 12.16 SH21-008 83.5 84.0 0.5 5.86 417 11.07 SH21-008 120.7 121.25 0.55 6.36 367 10.95 SH07-01 69.0 70.1 1.1 7.53 329 11.64 SH07-01 82.0 84.0 2.0 7.80 331 11.94

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio.

** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is estimated between 75 to 95 % of core length, and core recovery is calculated to be > 95 %

***Calculated composites/intercepts are truncated to 2 significant digits for Au/AuEq and the nearest whole number for Ag.

Previously published results from diamond drillholes SH21-001 to SH21-008 and resampled historical drillholes SH07-01 to SH07-003 (see news releases dated January 04, 2022, January 11, 2022 and January 24, 2022) were preliminary. All were drilled into the Shasta Creek Zone approximately ± 150 m from the historical Creek Pit. Results from these drillholes have been finalized by SGS's internal Data Quality Analysis (DQA) and all subsequent overlimit circuits are complete. TDG's internal QAQC is still underway, waiting for all results from the 51 completed drillholes to be compiled and laboratory performance verified. Final results will be published on TDG's website at that time. TDG is currently awaiting final assay results from 44 of the 51 diamond drillholes drilled at Shasta in 2021, and laboratory progress has been slowed by an unusual volume of samples submitted and the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. TDG expects to publish more results over the coming weeks.

QA/QC

Samples for the Shasta 2021 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to an SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence. The 2021 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to the SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. Samples were prepared and analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 2, where information about methodology can be found on the SGS Canada Website, in the analytical guide (here).

TABLE 2. Au and Ag Analytical Methods

Drillhole Prep Method Au Method Ag Method Au-

Overlimit Method Ag-

Overlimit* SH07-001 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_ICP42Q100 SH21-004 PRP89 GO_FAI50V5 GE_IMS40Q12 GO_FAG50V GO_ICP42Q100 SH21-005 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 GO_FAG37V GO_ICP42Q100 SH21-006* PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_ICP42Q100 SH21-008 PRP89 GO_FAI50V5 GE_IMS40Q12 GO_FAG50V GO_ICP42Q100

* Samples returning > 1000 g/t Ag in overlimit method GO_ICP42Q100, utilized a second overlimit method: GO_FAG37V.

Quality assurance and control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program was administered by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested. For the purposes of this press release, results are 'preliminary' and thus have not undergone TDG's comprehensive QAQC investigations.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes historical drilling information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results. Further data review is underway, in order to verify the validity of the data for the anticipated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

