Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTCQX: RAFFF) ("RFG" or the "Company") has entered into a joint venture agreement on 2 February, 2022 (the "Joint Venture Agreement") with Mr. Nick Standish, Canadian entrepreneur and businessman, to form Raffles Financial Americas Pte Ltd to serve clients based in Americas with corporate finance advisory and North American public listing arrangement services. This joint venture will complement and work with the Company's representatives based in ASEAN, Australia, Africa.

The Company will hold 51% and Mr. Standish 49% of the joint venture and the latter will serve as the executive director, Mr. Albert Fan as director and Dr. Charlie In as Non-Executive Director/Chairman of the board.

"There is a significant amount of growth and innovation in these regions, and with that, there is a growing demand for business consulting and in particular financial advisory services. We are confident that we can meet this demand and capitalize on the opportunities through this partnership and by combining North American capital markets expertise with the RFG suite of financial solutions," stated Mr. Standish.

RFG helps mid-size companies by providing a suite of financial services such as corporate finance advisory in IPO, RTO, M+A, family office & trust fund management, REIT & digital asset fractionalization and listing.

"This joint venture will tap into the experience, expertise and exposure Mr. Standish and his network have in the Americas. The Americas offer a huge corporate finance and IPO arrangement services market and with RFG suite of financial solutions, we believe we are able to address the local companies' fund raising and public listing needs," said Dr. Charlie In, RFG Chairman.

About Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTCQX: RAFFF)

Raffles Financial Group is listed on the Canadian Securities Purchase under the stock symbol (CSE: RICH), the Frankfurt Stock Purchase under the stock symbol (FSE: 4VO) and the OTC Markets under the stock symbol (OTCQX: RAFFF).

Please visit www.rafflesfinancial.co for more information.

About Mr. Nick Standish, Canadian Entrepreneur & Businessman

Nick is a serial entrepreneur who has 15 years of investment, corporate finance and business experience in Canada, Europe, Africa, Colombia, Mexico and the USA. Nick has been a founder, advisor, director, executive and active investor in a wide variety of industries including financial services, digital assets, fintech, natural resources & alternative medicine. Over the course of his career, Nick has demonstrated exceptional skills in corporate development, venture capital, corporate finance, capital markets & M&A. He has working experience with leading stock brokerage firms, auditors, lawyers, tax specialists, valuation and independent experts in matters related to the ventures he has invested in, founded or those he provided advisory services. His expertise and relationships in the Canadian capital markets have made him a sought after investor and advisor.

Monita Faris, Corporate Secretary

Phone: 604283-6110

Email: monita@rafflesfinancial.co

Neither the Canadian Securities Purchase nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Purchase) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112457