Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Mittwochmorgen: Wirkliche Breaking News: Jetzt wird es richtig ernst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Tradegate
02.02.22
11:06 Uhr
4,140 Euro
-0,020
-0,48 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1204,20015:32
4,1404,20015:30
Dow Jones News
02.02.2022 | 14:04
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surgutneftegas PJSC: Statement of a significant fact on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 02-Feb-2022 / 13:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Statement[1] of a significant fact

on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 

1. General information 
1.1. The issuer's full corporate name         "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company 
1.2. The issuer's address indicated in the uniform   628415, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul. 
state register of legal entities            Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo 1, bld. 1 
1.3. The issuer's main state registration number    1028600584540 
(OGRN) 
1.4. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN) 8602060555 
1.5. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the Bank 00155-A 
of Russia 
1.6. Website used by the issuer to disclose      http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; 
information 
                            http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
1.7. Date of the event (significant fact) about which 01.02.2022 
the statement is made 
2. Information content 
2.1. Quorum for the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and the results of voting 
According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC is 9 persons. 
Nine members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC participated in voting. This meeting is competent to 
adopt resolutions. 
The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes. 
2.2. Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 
Regarding Item No. 1 of the agenda the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC resolved: 
To put the proposed candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
The list of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 
1. Agaryov Alexander Valentinovich 
2. Bogdanov Vladimir Leonidovich 
3. Bulanov Alexander Nikolaevich 
4. Dinichenko Ivan Kalistratovich 
5. Egorov Valery Nikolaevich 
6. Erokhin Vladimir Petrovich 
7. Krivosheev Viktor Mikhailovich 
8. Matveev Nikolai Ivanovich 
9. Mukhamadeev Georgy Rashitovich 
10. Usmanov Ildus Shagalievich 
Regarding Item No. 2 of the agenda the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC resolved: 
To put the proposed candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
The list of candidates to be elected to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 
1. Musikhina Valentina Viktorovna 
2. Oleynik Tamara Fedorovna 
3. Prishchepova Lyudmila Arkadyevna 
Regarding Item No. 3 of the agenda the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC resolved: 
To terminate the Regulations on disclosure of the insider information of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC approved by resolution 
of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC (Minutes No. 1 dated 01.07.2019). 
 
2.3. Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 01 February 2022. 
2.4. Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 01 February 2022, Minutes No. 
2p. 
3. Signature 
 
3.1. Director General 
    "Surgutneftegas" PJSC              ___________________ 
V.L.Bogdanov 
 
3.2. Date 02 February 2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1]This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 140505 
EQS News ID:  1275897 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275897&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2022 07:31 ET (12:31 GMT)

SURGUTNEFTEGAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.