Rx SeedCoin: RxSeedCoin.io Announces WSOW Coin Listing on BitMart.com & BabySwap

FORT WASHINGTON, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / RxSeedCoin.io (trading on BitMart.com and BabySwap, with symbol WSOW) is an advanced Blockchain technology business that strives to uplift humanity, and provide solutions for pressing problems facing the world today announces a Food Drop Event including entertainment on Saturday February 5, from 9am to 10:30am at Fort Negley historical site in Nashville Tennessee, 2 miles south of the city center.

Supporters and anyone wanting to volunteer to help distribute food or just have a good time are welcome to attend. 15,000-25,000 lbs. of food will be dropped off in a parking lot, where volunteers will be waiting to sort and distribute it all to our neighbors in need. Volunteers arrive at 7:30 AM, distributions start at approximately 9:00 AM and end at 10:30 AM.

"We pride ourselves on providing fresh and healthy foods, as well as things that are easily prepared and cooked. We do not ask questions or have requirements for people who can receive food," says Jeff Richfield, a founder of RxSeedCoin.io says. "This is a great way to help people and educate people about the blockchain technology and crypto currency and how it can be used to help people when combined with sustainable business," says David Miller another RxSeedCoin.io founder, "We are expanding our relationships through an affiliate program and we hope to inspire many more businesses, nonprofits and individuals to join us in our in our community of coin holders that is backed by our business. The best way that people can help support our relief efforts is to buy and hold our WSOW coins on BitMart.com and become part of our community."

RxSeedCoin.io is a for-profit advanced Blockchain technology business that has commited 1/3 of its resources to help provide solutions to meet the growing problems of hunger, homelessness, health, provision of clean energy solutions as well as disaster relief and temporary emergency housing. As part of the company's ongoing mission to uplift and help people includes holding a Food Drops for those in need that will also include entertainment and special celebrity guests to inspire people to come. Those wishing to contribute towards the ongoing relief efforts can purchase WSOW coins on BitMart.com or purchase Bible Artwork NFTs online at RxSeedCoin.io.

Rx SeedCoin partners with a U.S. publicly traded company, Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), and has many exciting projects including: selling securitized Clean Energy NFTs where the Blockchain community will be able to help finance clean energy deployments and reap financial rewards in exchange. RxSeedCoin.io initiates and participates in many ongoing humanitarian relief efforts and was the first organization ever to offer Bible related NFT artwork on Christmas day, 2021, on Ammbr's NFT exchange to help benefit the victims of the December 2021 Tornados in Kentucky which will also be available for purchase at the event.

For more information visit the company's website at RxSeedCoin.io.

Any person interested in buying a first ever Bible NFT to help tornado victims, please go to RxSeedCoin.io and click on the "NFTs" menu item.

For more information about this press release contact: 307-222-9867 or email media@sowcommunity.com

SOURCE: Rx SeedCoin

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/686871/RxSeedCoinio-Announces-WSOW-Coin-Listing-on-BitMartcom-BabySwap