Chennai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2022) - GAVS Technologies (GAVS), an AI-led Digital Transformation Company, has been awarded the CIO Choice 2022 recognition in four categories - Desktop Virtualization, Enterprise AI Assistance, Contact Centre AI, and Application Modernization.

GAVS Technologies Recognized by CIO Choice 2022 in Four 'Large Enterprise' Categories

The CIO Choice platform fosters collaboration between CIOs and ICT vendors, and the winning organizations are recommended and recognized by CIOs and IT leaders. This recognition was presented at an exclusive virtual felicitation ceremony produced by CORE Media.

Anoop Mathur, Founder and President, CORE Media, said, "Congratulations GAVS Technologies, for being recognized with the CIO CHOICE 2022 titles. This honor recognizes the brand's commitment to provide the right set of products, services, and experiences to its enterprise customers. India's CIOs and Digital Leaders have placed their trust in GAVS Technologies in the current digital economy landscape and changing consumer behavior, which is indeed a great achievement. At a time when technology fuels business growth, we believe that the CIO Choice recognition shines the spotlight on GAVS as a true pioneer."

On the recognition, Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS, said, "We at GAVS are committed to being an AI-led Business Transformation company, and we are most elated for this recognition."

Balaji Uppili, Chief Customer Success Officer, GAVS, said, "With our data science CoE, we have invested heavily in the space of AI. GAVS actively works with leading academic institutions, and we have jointly created strong AI algorithms used for Enterprise AI assistance. We are thankful for this recognition and are working towards evolving as the leading AI-led Technology company."

"zDesk, our Desktop Virtualization product, is deployed at key customers in the US and India. At hospitals, doctors have been able to spend more time with the patients because of the "continuity of sessions" feature offered by zDesk. The end-users enjoy many such benefits using zDesk," said Rajiv Kanna, Healthcare Technology leader, GAVS. zDesk is a hardware-agnostic, customizable platform. It is layered with managed services and offered as Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS). zDesk is the industry's only in-memory VDI, driving exceptional performance and UX.

Chandra Mouleswaran, SVP and Head of Infrastructure, GAVS, said, "GAVS has been working in the area of Managed Services for several reputed clients and we believe our AI-led contact center is central to our Managed Services offerings." GAVS' Contact Centre AI Services play a key role in helping customers improve contact center efficiency. When it comes to the end-consumer experience, our AIaaS framework helps customers build personalized experiences leveraging digital assistants with Text-To-Speech, Speech-To-Text, Dialog Automation, etc.

About GAVS Technologies

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services provider with focus on AI-led Managed Services and Digital Transformation. GAVS' AIOps platform, Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIFTM), enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents and increases uptime, helping organizations drive towards a Zero Incident EnterpriseTM. ZIFTM, an on-premise and SaaS solution, enables IT deliver high performing systems with end to end visibility that helps manage and optimize resources and assets, and drives value for businesses. GAVS has transformed IT Enterprise delivery through ZIFTM's Discover, Monitor, Analyze, Predict, and Remediate modules, to optimize IT infrastructure performance, prevent data disasters and enhance business services continuity.

