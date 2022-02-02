Anzeige
WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
Frankfurt
02.02.22
08:02 Uhr
1,252 Euro
-0,010
-0,79 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
02.02.2022 | 14:49
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hibernia REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-Feb-2022 / 13:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                         Terence O'Rourke 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                         Non- Executive Director 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
 
                         Initial Notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                         Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                         635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
                         Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                         ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                         Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 
 
 
                         Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       EUR1.273494   1,951

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-01-28

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 171,007

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                         Margaret Fleming 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                         Non- Executive Director 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
 
                         Initial Notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                         Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                         635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
                         Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                         ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                         Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 
 
 
                         Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       EUR1.273494   941

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-28

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 82,470

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                         Stewart Harrington 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                         Non- Executive Director 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
 
                         Initial Notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                         Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                         635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
                         Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                         ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                         Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 
 
 
                         Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       EUR1.273494   2,668

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-01-28

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 233,760

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                         Thomas Edwards-Moss 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                         Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
 
                         Initial Notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                         Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                         635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
                         Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                         ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                         Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 
 
 
                         Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                 5,047 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       EUR1.273494

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-01-28

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 442,257

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     HBRN 
LEI Code:   635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.: 140519 
EQS News ID:  1275908 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275908&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2022 08:18 ET (13:18 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
