Hibernia REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-Feb-2022 / 13:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Terence O'Rourke a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Non- Executive Director a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.273494 1,951

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-01-28

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 171,007

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Margaret Fleming a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Non- Executive Director a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.273494 941

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-28

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 82,470

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Stewart Harrington a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Non- Executive Director a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.273494 2,668

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-01-28

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 233,760

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Thomas Edwards-Moss a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) 5,047 c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.273494

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-01-28

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 442,257

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 Sequence No.: 140519 EQS News ID: 1275908 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

