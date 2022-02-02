Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2022) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce current research coverage on Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV: PGE) ("PGE", or "Company"). The report is titled, "Substantial Maiden Resource Forms Cornerstone for Further Near-Term Resource Expansions and Upgrades."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal Click on "Sign in / Sign up".

Report Excerpt:

Since our initiating report at the beginning of 2021, PGE has made significant strides, taking its Stillwater West Nickel-PGM project from an exploration property without a delineated resource to its maiden NI 43-101 resource estimation. The major milestone comes off the back of significant exploration campaigns that have taken place in the interim between this update and our initial report, which have culminated in the discovery of significant mineral values across a number of high-growth commodities. With the maiden resource for Stillwater West established, PGE has now advanced in the exploration cycle and our valuation framework for the company requires revaluation, given a new intrinsic valuation driver. Apart from the change in valuation framework, we note that globally M&A for nickel and PGM miners has begun to heat up, which we believe may be the beginning of a super-cycle as major players in the mining industry seek to reposition themselves as suppliers of the metals of the future economy (including nickel and PGMs).

